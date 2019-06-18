Antique image bibical Custom Plate Antique Diamond Necklace 2 Jenny Lee Gee 2 Antique Tea Set

Michaan's Auctions Tiffany Antique Silver, Ansel Adams “Redwoods,” Chinese Fine Porcelains and Carved Jade Jewelry Headline Michaan’s July 13 Auction

ALAMEDA, CA, UNITED STATES, June 18, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- PRE SALE PRESS RELEASE!Press Office Contact! Talesa Eugenio (510) 740-0220 x 116Auction: Gallery Auction Saturday July 13 at 10amPreviews: June 7, 12 and day of saleLocation: Michaan’s Auctions 2751 Todd Street Alameda, CA 94501Tiffany Antique Silver, Ansel Adams “Redwoods,” Chinese Fine Porcelains and Carved Jade Jewelry Headline Michaan’s July 13 AuctionThe third quarter of 2019 begins with a sale that promises to sustain the excitement Michaan’s has generated in this year’s lively auction market. The event on July 13 will showcase the best in fine art photography, delightful bronze sculptures, old Chinese jade jewelry and excellent crackle glazed Chinese porcelains.A leading auction highlight in July is the extraordinary Tiffany & Co. sterling tea and coffee service, designed in the Japanesque style by Edward C. Moore (1827-1891). Decorated with graceful swans, birds on branches and Greek key motifs, the set dates to the Gilded Age, circa 1875, and is estimated at $30,000-$40,000. Bidders will find detailed cataloguing and multiple photos online, and are invited to contact specialist Jill Fenichell (510- 227-2524) for more information.Asian art collectors and connoisseurs of fine glazed Chinese porcelain will not want to miss Michaan’s July sale. Three of the highlights are crackle glazed pieces from a single collector, ranging in estimated price from $2,000 to $5,000. The intricately painted large blue and white double gourd ‘shou’ vase is from the same collection ($3,000-$5,000). A small square vase of Dehua porcelain is estimated at $3,000-$5,000. Also featured is the large carved cinnabar plaque inlaid with beautiful hardstones including jade ($3,000-$4,000). Huanghuali and rosewood furniture pieces are offered.Chinese treasures are also trending in July’s jewelry at Michaan’s, with more than a dozen lots of old celadon and ‘mutton fat’ jade as well as translucent jade. Carved pendants are abundant, in traditional forms such as bi discs and Chinese locks. Scalloped edges, florals and yin/yang motifs are just a few of the decorative carving variations. Fine gold jewelry is also offered, a wide range of periods and price points. Gemstones are featured in many of the gold pieces; a red coral and 18k yellow gold ring is $600-$800. Beautiful estate diamonds, always a big draw at Michaan’s monthly gallery auctions, are among July’s highlights. The Art Deco diamond bracelet is estimated at $2,000$3,000. An antique wedding ring set is offered at $3,000-$5,000.In 1920s Paris, the Japanese ex-pat artist Léonard Tsuguharu Foujita enjoyed greater success than Picasso and wider acclaim than Matisse. Subject of a major 2018 exhibition at Musée Maillol, Foujita nimbly fused two cultures in his exquisite drawings and paintings. His delightful ink drawing “Fox” is offered in July at $8,000-$12,000.Ansel Adams needs no introduction. In July Michaan’s offers his circa 1960 silver gelatin print of “Redwoods, Bull Creek Flat, Northern California.” Adams shot the photo in the old growth forest where massive sequoias inspire awe and reverence. This wonderful image, a strong impression with good contrasts, was previously purchased at Sotheby’s sale of fine photographs on October 16, 1990 (Sotheby’s lot 0453) Estimated at $7,000-$9,000.Featured sculptures offered in July include Miguel Ortiz Berrocal’s "Alexandre" bronze puzzle sculpture with key and book ($1,000-$2,000). Of special interest locally and internationally is the irresistible bronze hedgehog ($3,000-$5,000) by Beniamino Bufano (1890-1970), the Italian-born San Francisco modernist sculptor of monumental works displayed in the city’s public spaces. Bufano’s curvilinear works in stone and bronze share a bold yet warm quality: solid and smooth, they invite the human touch. “Hedgehog’s” smaller scale furthers this connection, as the lucky winning bidder will soon discover.Fine estate furniture is a mainstay of every monthly auction at Michaan’s. In July a Charles Eames armchair with matching ottoman is offered at $1,500-$2,500. A very special find is the George III Oak Cased Tall Cased Clock ($2,500-$3,500) by Blair Flight. Made in Scotland circa 1774-1775 to commemorate the July 1775 marriage of James Smith and Ann Morris, it is inscribed with their names and also “Blair Flight/Perth.”A full calendar of auction events including preview days is at www.michaans.com



