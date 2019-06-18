Is Arthritis Covered Under Workers’ Compensation?

Did you know you have the right to file for workers’ compensation when your work injury reactivates or accelerates your arthritis?

Oftentimes, employees who have these benefits for a preexisting injury related to degenerative disc disease or arthritis are misunderstood, which can be concerning. Having the opportunity to speak with an experienced workers’ compensation lawyer about such legal matters will allow you to decide how to deal with these conditions and choose the proper course of action.

Arthritis

The word arthritis refers to joint inflammation. Generally, it is used to describe many types of rheumatic conditions that directly affect someone’s joints (tissue around the joint and connective joint tissue). The following list features common types of arthritis:

- Rheumatoid Arthritis

- Osteoarthritis

- Gout

- Systemic Lupus Erythematosus (SLE or lupus)

- Fibromyalgia



Arthritis symptoms vary, and the onset can be sudden or gradual. Common symptoms include redness, swelling, stiffness, pain around one or more joint, and you may experience a limitation of a function around the supportive body part.

Degenerative Disc Disease

A widespread condition that tends to lead to severe neck and lower back pain is also known as Degenerative Disc Disease. Not officially classified as a disease, DDD is a medical condition caused by a damaged spine-disc.

Most people experience this medical state because the spinal discs degenerate and lose their ability to take in shock naturally over time. If you injure a disc, you can aggravate and accelerate your degenerative condition. Usually, this pain is the result of another back or neck pain related injury. Such trauma is often classified as a ruptured disc, slipped disc, a tear in the outer corner of a disc, or a herniated disc.

Work Injuries that can Lead to the Aggravation of Such Conditions

Depending on your job, you may be more susceptible to aggravating a preexisting condition like degenerative disc disease or arthritis. If your job requires you to perform a repetitive motion, to remain sedentary for an extended period, or includes high-impact activity, you are at a higher risk of provoking your arthritis. Examples of such jobs include assembly line work, construction work, typing, and other types of manual labor.

Similarly to arthritis, people with Degenerative Disc Disease can trigger their condition through manual labor jobs that require twisting, turning, or repetitive heavy lifting. Repetitive motion labor injuries can seriously affect your health, and a workers’ compensation attorney can assist with the problem.

Aggravation of Degenerative Disc Disease and Arthritis Related to Workers’ Compensation

When looking for workers’ comp benefits due to aggravated preexisting arthritis or Degenerative Disc Disease, it is essential that you understand the conditions that are covered. Compensation could be redeemed, regardless if the prior developed injury was work-related.

When submitting a workers’ comp claim for workers' compensation benefits related to an aggravated preexisting condition, that person must show evidence for the injury and how it was work related. If the resulting disability prevents someone from working, then it needs to be documented. It is also important to document any medical treatment received for the injury in order to be reimbursed by insurance companies.

If a disability did not stem from the initial injury, it does not mean a person cannot claim compensation for the given disability that was the outcome of a natural progression of said new injury. There’s a good chance the new work-related injury was a factor causing the prior condition, and seeking the help of a workers’ comp attorney will help you determine if your case is justified.

How Workers’ Compensation Law Works for Degenerative Disc Disease and Arthritis

The laws of workers’ compensation require employers to have an insurance policy set that covers a workplace injury for employees. Compensation coverage is often available, regardless of the employee’s prior physical condition or employer liability.

Here are the general legal eligibility requirements for any workers’ compensation claim:

- An employee suffers a work-related mental or physical injury

- The resulting disability hinders an employee from doing their job

- The employee must provide notice to their employer within the statutorily required period of time

While Carpal Tunnel Syndrome and arthritis might feel similar, and can both be justified as workers’ compensation cases, you should see a doctor to determine which condition it is for medical evidence.

Contact a Lawyer with Experience to Discuss the Aggravation of Your Degenerative Disc Disease or Arthritis

Given the time restrictions revolving around a workers’ compensation claim against your employer, it is crucial that you seek legal help promptly. By speaking to a lawyer with experience in this practice area, injured workers will be able to feel at ease when it comes to an aggravated, preexisting injury or work injury. Here at the Law Offices of Craig Altman, we would be happy to help you throughout the claim process and obtain worker comp benefits.

Our workers’ compensation lawyers have decades of experience in helping injured workers with their workers comp claims by providing legal advice and helping them obtain the benefits that they rightfully deserve. If you or someone you know suffered a job injury, personal injury, or needs help battling insurance companies, don’t hesitate to call one of our workers’ compensation attorneys. Our law firm understands the difficulties following a work-related injury, which is why we form an attorney-client relationship and act in your best interest.

Contact our law firm at (215) 703-9889, or visit our website for more information. We will provide you with a free consultation and help you win your case!

About the Author:

Craig A. Altman graduated from Widener School of Law in 1986, and has obtained verdicts throughout Southeastern Pennsylvania and New Jersey. He is a frequent administrator in the Philadelphia court systems, as well as a judge pro tem for the court system. He has represented thousands of injury victims in his career and believes a fair jury system is a right we have as Americans.

About the Law Offices of Craig A. Altman

The Law Offices of Craig A. Altman feature a team of skilled lawyers who will stop at nothing to get you the financial compensation you deserve when it comes to your personal injury law case. All of their attorneys practice personal injury and workers’ compensation law because they are passionate about protecting your legal rights.

