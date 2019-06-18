Onsite Utility Services Capital Launches Motors-as-a-Service funding for Variable Frequency Drives

DELAVAN, WISCONSIN, UNITED STATES, June 18, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Onsite Utility Services Capital (OUS Capital) has launched Motors-as-a-Service funding for VFD motor projects to overcome the CapEx and Debt barrier for clients. When you look at total electric usage nationwide, motors represent 69% of all electricity used compared to lighting at 8% for all commercial and industrial usage.Through Energy Savings-as-a-Service, an entire building, facility or property can undergo a complete energy efficiency upgrade for all their motors, using as many as a dozen modern and cutting-edge options from VFDs to software driven smart motors. The entire cost of the upgrade project is fronted by OUS Capital, with the client paying for the upgrade costs only from the savings the upgrade generates. Most importantly, ESaaS is not a loan, so it does not attach as a debt on the client’s balance sheet and includes a Service Agreement to make sure the systems remain operational and saving money.“Our goal is to cover two main issues holding back motor efficiency upgrades- Capital or Debt and VFD service agreement to keep the system operating through our Energy Savings as a Service platform,” says Fritz Kreiss, CEO of OUS Capital ( https://onsiteutilityservices.com/ ). “Because we provide Energy Savings as a Service, we make sure the system is operational as part of our agreement. We found too many existing VFDs that were put in bypass and not working over the passage of time!”Energy contractors and end users interested in learning how to participate in the Re-Motor America campaign with Motors-as-a-Service funding can contact OUS Capital at info@ouscapital.com.About Onsite Utility Services CapitalSince 1993, OUS Capital has been dedicated to unlocking the power of energy efficiency for businesses and institutions nationwide by removing the CapEx and Debt barrier through our innovative Energy Savings-as-a-Service funding platform. They can be reached at info@ouscapital.com.



