Leading Roadside and Transportation Networks Partner to Transform the Breakdown Experience for Consumers

Agero and Lyft to offer all-new transportation options for consumers requiring tow assistance

MEDFORD, Mass. and SAN FRANCISCO, June 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Agero, Inc., a market leader in software-enabled driver assistance services for automotive manufacturers and insurance providers in North America, and transportation network company, Lyft, today announced a first-of-its-kind partnership for the industry to transform, modernize and streamline the roadside assistance experience for potentially millions of consumers. The partnership, which follows a widely successful pilot program, introduces the market’s only integrated and on-demand alternative transportation program for breakdowns requiring a tow.



/EIN News/ -- The partnership will provide consumers requiring a tow with the option of a complementary Lyft ride from the disablement location, repair shop or dealership to their home or destination. This will not only minimize consumer disruption, but also provide greater peace of mind to drivers during their time of need.

With the mobility landscape rapidly evolving, consumer expectations for fast, seamless and transparent services have permeated into the roadside assistance market, driving the need for entirely new and distinct experiences that both surprise and delight consumers. Agero and Lyft are addressing this by combining the companies’ scale, sector expertise and operating efficiency to deliver greater convenience to consumers at the side of the road.

“One in three drivers will have a breakdown event each year and approximately half of those breakdowns require a tow,” said Luis Quiroga, vice president, product marketing and innovation, Agero. “While it has always been Agero’s mission to get consumers back on the road safely and effectively during these stressful times, our partnership with Lyft further enables us to deliver a differentiated, on-demand and convenient experience consumers expect, while also helping our insurance and automotive clients increase their customers’ satisfaction and drive brand affinity.”

The Lyft ride-sharing service will be offered during the initial roadside service request with Agero and can be delivered via two experience models:

Agent-Assisted: An Agero customer service representative schedules the ride on the customer’s behalf and handles payment directly for a concierge-like experience. Ride information, including approximate arrival time, driver name, vehicle make, model, color and license plate number are delivered to the customer via text message.



An Agero customer service representative schedules the ride on the customer’s behalf and handles payment directly for a concierge-like experience. Ride information, including approximate arrival time, driver name, vehicle make, model, color and license plate number are delivered to the customer via text message. Self-Service: A voucher code is delivered to the customer via text, enabling the customer to have full control over scheduling the service at their convenience using their own Lyft account.

Additional digital integrations within Agero’s suite of omnichannel service request options, including mobile app and on-demand web app, will be rolling out starting in Q3 2019.

“At Lyft, our mission is improving people’s lives with the world’s best transportation,” said Gyre Renwick, vice president, Lyft Business. “We know the traditional roadside assistance market is changing, and our work with Agero creates a truly unique service experience that is reshaping how roadside support is delivered while elevating the consumer experience.”

Following extensive in-market piloting, the service was shown to both increase customer satisfaction and generate positive sentiment:

Improved Net Promoter Score (NPS): NPS improved for all consumers offered alternative transportation, even those who did not accept.



Increased Satisfaction: Of those consumers that accepted a ride, a majority reported high satisfaction with the service.



High Potential Adoption Rate: Nearly all consumers indicated they would consider using this service as part of their roadside program.

For more information on the Agero and Lyft partnership and this new service offering, please click here or contact an Agero sales representative.

About Agero

Agero’s mission is to safeguard consumers on the road through a unique combination of platform intelligence and human powered solutions, strengthening our clients’ relationships with their drivers. We are a leading provider of driving solutions, including roadside assistance, accident management, consumer affairs and telematics. The company protects 115 million vehicles in partnership with leading automobile manufacturers, insurance carriers and other diversified clients. Managing one of the largest national networks of service providers, Agero responds to more than 12 million requests annually for assistance. Agero, a member company of The Cross Country Group, is headquartered in Medford, Mass., with operations throughout North America. To learn more, visit www.agero.com and follow on Twitter @AgeroNews.

About Lyft

Lyft was founded in June 2012 by Logan Green and John Zimmer to improve people’s lives with the world’s best transportation. Lyft is the fastest growing rideshare company in the U.S. and is available to 95 percent of the US population as well as in Ontario, Canada. Lyft is preferred by drivers and passengers for its safe and friendly experience, and its commitment to effecting positive change for the future of our cities, as the first rideshare company to offset carbon emissions from all rides globally.

