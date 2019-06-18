Cover Genius Expands into US Auto and Mobility Market

Appoints Austin Ledgerwood, former Director of Cox Automotive, as Head of Strategic Partnerships - Mobility, Americas, to drive growth

NEW YORK, June 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cover Genius, a global insurance distribution platform for the world’s largest e-commerce companies, has announced the appointment of Austin Ledgerwood as Head of Strategic Partnerships - Mobility, Americas. In this role, Ledgerwood is responsible for leading the company’s mobility business goals with partners in the Mobility vertical.



/EIN News/ -- “With a strong background in the automotive industry, Austin offers the team a unique, firsthand perspective on the challenges that have gone unaddressed in the U.S. marketplace. He recognizes the opportunities that exist within the ride-share, Peer2Peer and fleet sharing platforms, as well as the vast automotive distribution industry,” said Angus McDonald, co-founder and CEO of Cover Genius. “By combining his expertise with our product suite, which offers a number of unique capabilities, Cover Genius is able to offer auto retailers and mobility disruptors another source of revenue and a way to increase brand loyalty without extra costs.”

Ledgerwood came to Cover Genius from Flexdrive, where he was the head of client success and was charged with growing and developing partnerships with rideshare platforms and large automotive groups. Before joining the Flexdrive team, Austin was the Retail Advantage Director of Business Development for Cox Automotive, focused on client strategy, which includes client acquisition and management. Austin has also served as the Director of Finance, Commercial and Major Dealer, where he oversaw the credit and collection management of Cox Automotive’s Commercial and Major Dealer portfolio. Before joining Cox Automotive in 2006, Austin held a leadership position at World Omni Financial, where he concentrated on inventory and floorplan management.

“After working with Fortune 500 companies, I came to Cover Genius because I wanted to be part of a team that was nimble, engaging, and had a strong growth trajectory,” said Ledgerwood. “The auto and insurance verticals are stagnant industries ripe for disruption, and I believe that Cover Genius’ single API is allowing these sectors to improve the customer experience with a wide range of motor, travel, injury and liability insurance policies that puts the customer first.”

Cover Genius offers a unique set of capabilities for brands in the automotive space, including:

XCover, a distribution platform that provides point-of-sale insurance for any vehicle that’s rented or shared in any country, currency and language

The application of its patented data science, which enables policy bundles to be customized in real time for any individual to ensure optimized conversion rates and relevance.

Ability to insure and price policies based on any metric, including microseconds and mileage for usage-based pricing, or parametric inputs such as flight data for drones and air passengers or weather and traffic.

Ability to scale operations from a seamless integration in more than 60 countries and 50 U.S. states.

Turning insurance into a profit versus a cost center.

Competitive insurance plans for fleet, ridehail and commercial use, additional drivers, liability, income loss, contractor’s insurance and unbundled travel options for riders.

For more information about how Cover Genius is helping companies rethink insurance and put customers at the center, please visit https://www.covergenius.com/ .

About Cover Genius:

Cover Genius enables the world’s largest eCommerce companies to sell insurance to global customers. It has offices in Sydney, London and New York. Its Australian entity was recognized as the fastest-growing company in the country for the period 2014-17. Cover Genius co-creates insurance products with partners, enabled by its ability to produce regulated products in 60+ countries and 50 US States. The platform includes the XClaim API delivering instant global payment capability. For more information, please visit: https://www.covergenius.com .

Contact:

Rachel Rock

Phone Number: +1 484 695 7006

Email: rachel@blastpr.com



