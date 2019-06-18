CYBERPOL CYBERPOL President Ricardo Baretzky

BRUSSELS, 1000, BELGIUM, June 18, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- CYBERPOL Public Search Criminal Database to include Crypto Currency wallets used in cyber crime.CYBERPOL The International Cyber Policing Organization established by decree no WL 22/16.595 established today four years ago in Brussels made available to the public the first cyber criminal database empowered by the "Neural symbiotic network of the super computer " as the international cyber utility agency leader in investigation in cyber crimes and terror of the Dark-Web today.This first Cyber Criminal Public Record Database in Beta Test mode currently will allow four basic levels of searching of wanted cyber criminals allowing for verification and searches of IP's, emails and Crypto currency wallets used in on-line scams related to cyber crimes listed in the database.In addition to this, all crypto wallets using crypto currencies in cyber crime will now be listed on the Cyber Crime search engine by CYBERPOL organization making it very difficult for cyber criminals to use crypto-currencies as payment methods for scams and cyber crimes.You can now report any scam email to CYBERPOL that when verified will be listed in the CYBERPOL Cyber Criminal Public Database open to public to search.More than £108,000 in bitcoin was paid by victims of the WannaCry ransomware attacks using bitcoin as undetectable crypto-currency payment. Since such wallets used in crimes are not considered privacy breaches but in the interest of the law it is in the public interest to warn public and make such wallets black listed public records globally before further victims falls pray to cyber crimes Baretzky President of CYBERPOL said.Public and law enforcement can use this CYBERPOL facilities for free and report such e-mail of extortion to be entered into the public records of CYBERPOL Public Utility directly by requests.Several entries is already public to search on-line and don't try to fool CYBERPOL. The tracking of cyber crimes goes the extra mile to track the same hackers when visiting the search engine on CYBERPOL website using a new AI (Artificial Intelligence) named 666 to capture both mac and serial number of such computers. Don't be a hackers fool to search yourselves if you are already involved in cyber crimes, the CYBERPOL Spokes Person warned.This will be a huge blow for crypto currencies and wallets used in cyber crimes and scams as the wallet numbers will be public listed and open to see to all public and law-enforcement free of charges in disrupting cyber crimes.The message is clear and simple President Ricardo Baretzky of CYBERPOL said "Don't use any Crypto Currencies in INTERNET crimes as we will not only find you but list your crypto WALLET accounts for good in the block-chain based search engine of CYBERPOL Supper Computer AI 666 symbiotic neural network and let me assure all those financial criminals, once listed there is no escape! I hope this message is clear to criminals and corruption"It seems the days messing with elections using secret corruption payments could be counted as CYBERPOL has set a new paradigm in combating cyber crimes and global corruption never seen before.For more information contactpress@cyberpol.info



