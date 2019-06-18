Cyberattacks Now Number One Threat to California Power Grid

NeoVolta Battery Energy Storage System Provides Grid Outage Protection

SAN DIEGO, June 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The nerve center for electric power transmission in California says that cyberattacks now pose the most serious threat to the grid. According to a June 14 report in the San Diego Union-Tribune , the California Independent System Operator (ISO) is fighting off several millions of attempted intrusions every month. Hubert Hafner, the California ISO’s head of cyber security, said his network is “in the cross-hairs of terrorists and nation-states that want to harm the electric grid.”



This comes amid new reports that the notorious “Triton” hackers are probing the U.S. power grid . The Russia-linked group has already used malware to target the oil and gas sector and is now setting its sights on electric utilities. In 2015 and 2017, coordinated attacks by Russian hackers caused massive blackouts in Ukraine .

NeoVolta Inc., a San Diego–based manufacturer of residential energy storage systems, designed its NV14 to protect homes from the threat of blackouts. The NV14 system will automatically disconnect and can operate independently from a compromised network or from a downed electric grid, allowing NeoVolta customers to keep the lights on and power other critical loads.

“Having served as a Base Commander during my tenure as a Colonel in the Marine Corps, I fully understand infrastructure vulnerabilities, critical nodes, and potential long-term damage to sensitive electrical devices and components. California’s electric grid is an inviting target for adversaries because it’s vulnerable and because disabling it would be such a crippling blow,” said Brent Willson, CEO of NeoVolta. “If hackers were able to get control of our utility systems, they could trigger a long-term power outage that would be disastrous for 40 million people. Now more than ever, homeowners need the security of grid and energy independence.”

About NeoVolta - NeoVolta designs, develops and manufactures utility-bill reducing residential energy storage batteries capable of powering your home even when the grid goes down. With a focus on safer Lithium-Iron Phosphate chemistry, the NV14 is equipped with a solar rechargeable 14.4 kWh battery, a 7,680-Watt inverter and a web-based energy management system with 24/7 monitoring. Customer solar panels will continue to power the home’s critical loads and charge the battery when the sun is shining. By storing energy instead of sending it back to the grid, consumers can protect themselves against blackouts, avoid expensive peak demand electricity rates charged by utility companies when solar panels aren’t producing, and get one step closer to grid independence.

For more information visit: http://www.NeoVolta.com email us: IR@NeoVolta.com or call us: 858-239-2029

