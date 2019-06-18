South Africans Launch an African cryptocurrency and exchange

SAFCOIN is Africa’s very own cryptocurrency, digital wallet and exchange – created by South Africans, for Africans.

HARTENBOS, WESTERN CAPE, SOUTH AFRICA, June 18, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- SAFCOIN the crypto, exchange, app and wallet created by South Africa FOR Africa.It’s official. SAFCOIN, an exclusively African focused cryptocurrency, officially launched.Local crypto enthusiasts recently were able to be part of the SAFCOIN ICO (Initial Coin Offering) which ended on 31 October 2018 and now those who missed out on the ICO, can get involved - as SAFCOIN is open for trade.“What an exciting year it has been for us.” says Neil Ferreira, co-founder and CEO of founding company, FHM (PTY) Ltd. “We are proud to be part of the blockchain and crypto revolution. We are excited to bring the SAFCOIN blockchain, mobile app and exchange to the people of Africa.”During the ICO there were some who highly doubted the launch of SAFCOIN as many have fallen prey to ICO scams- thus making it difficult for start-ups to enter the market and make a success of it. Despite some obstacles, the SAFCOIN team are thrilled to have proven to the public that they are here to stay and determined to make a positive difference in the lives of many.SAFCOIN aims to tap into the ways that crypto can positively impact Africa. “We are not here to overthrow the existing financial system but rather tap into the numerous benefits of crypto for Africa by developing use case technology for every individual to benefit from the positives of crypto-currency. All whilst maintaining the highest levels of business ethics and standards” says Ferreira.The launch of the SAFCOIN crypto, wallet and exchange lays the foundation for many innovative developments in the future with the rollout to Africa, e-commerce integration and other developments already well under way.Although crypto is currently unregulated in South Africa, SAFCOIN decided to self-regulate the exchange by adopting KYC (Know your customer) protocol and FICA compliance to ensure friendly use.“When we created SAFCOIN in 2018, we had a vision to disrupt the market with a digital currency, wallet, and exchange platform that was developed by Africans, for Africans.Why? Because even though Africa experiences similar challenges to those experienced by developed markets, it feels the impacts of these a lot more. Challenges like financial instability, economic downturns, and the fact that a large portion of the population remains excluded from formal financial systems.” Ferreira explainsWe have deployed a Scrypt mining algorithm to validate transactions on the SAFCOIN Blockchain. There are currently five million coins available to mine, with a block time of 2.5 minutes. We have also developed mining pools, to allow under-served and emerging miners to mine SAFCOIN using their normal PCs and laptops. This ensures everyone has an equal opportunity to earn rewards from mining SAFCOIN and also takes pressure off the power grid.First call centre opened in Garden Route South AfricaSAFCOIN opened its first South African call centre on the Garden Route in the Western Cape recently, offering assistance and support to customers on using the various SAFCOIN platforms in English, isiZulu, isiXhosa and Afrikaans, with plans to add more official languages and centres in the near future.SAFCOIN core values• Passion• Appreciation• Simplicity• Trust• UbuntuMake SAFCOIN your crypto currency of choice today!For more information and to buy your SAFCOINS, visit www.safcoin.co.za The SAFCOIN mobile wallet app and exchange can be downloaded on Google Play Store or on the Apple AppStore. Visit the SAFCOIN website for download links.Safcoin is a registered member of The Blockchain Association of Africa.



