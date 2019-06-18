Top app development company recognised to create extraordinary mobile apps

Top rated mobile app development company

Mobulous Technologies, founded on 2013 by Mr. Anil Sharma, has been recognized as top mobile app developers by Appfutura, Good Firms, Extract, Clutch etc.

APPS THAT MAKE IT TO THE TOP IN THE SEARCH ENGINE LISTINGS” — Anil Sharma

NOIDA, UP, INDIA, June 18, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Mobulous Technologies, founded on 2013 by Mr. Anil Sharma, has been recognized as top mobile app developers by Appfutura. Consistently, it has been recognized on various review platforms like Good Firms, Extract, People per hour, Business of Apps, Clutch and Top Mobile app developers, since its inception for delivering breakthrough mobile solutions in various verticals including Enterprise, Navigation, Health Care, Wearable Technology, Augmented Reality, Games, Consumer, Media, and Finance etc. They are an android app development company that claims to make the apps that get listed at the top in the search engine listings.

Speaking about the company, founder of the company said, “Mobulous was founded with a single vision to help startups, small, medium-sized companies in solving their business problems and strategically providing the best-optimized solutions in the form of apps and websites to increase their business proficiency and maximizing their profit. We have built a strong team of 70+ App studs with over 6 years+ experience in mobile app development, we have been working and building relationships with start-ups and brand creating amazing UI oriented products.”

“We are an expert in delivering the best mobile app reporting engine as well as mobile backend system. Whether you are a start-up or an enterprise, our team of highly skilled and experienced specialists is there to design the best mobile app as according to your requirement and business type. Being a top app development company, we offer complete end-to-end mobile solutions across all major platforms including iPhone, iPad, BlackBerry, Android, Windows etc.” added Mobulous’s founder.

Mobulous Technologies is a top-notch mobile app development company offering integrated, vibrant and streamlined solutions to businesses all across the globe. It has a terrific record of delivering incredible and innovative apps that have scripted many success stories of brands across the globe. They have a crew of technically well-versed and highly skilled Developers, UI/UX Designers, Testers and Project Managers onboard. They claim to have crafted exceptional mobile experiences for more than 40 global brands. They have clients all over the world.



