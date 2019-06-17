THE DAILY LEADER: TUESDAY, JUNE 18, 2019

One Minutes (Unlimited) **Following one-minute speeches, the House is expected to recess until approximately 2:45 p.m. At that time, the House will reconvene to consider a bill listed for consideration under suspension of the Rules. Members are advised that following suspension debate, the House will resume consideration of amendments to H.R. 2740 – Labor, Health and Human Services, and Education, Defense, State, and Foreign Operations, and Energy and Water Development Appropriations Act, 2020, beginning with Division C (Defense) . Members should be prepared to offer their amendment at the appropriate time tomorrow. **Members are advised that the House will continue consideration of amendments to H.R. 2740 after last votes. ​​Any recorded votes requested will be postponed. Suspension (1 bill) H.R. 3253 – Empowering Beneficiaries, Ensuring Access, and Strengthening Accountability Act of 2019, as amended (Rep. Dingell – Energy and Commerce) – Empowering Beneficiaries, Ensuring Access, and Strengthening Accountability Act of 2019, as amended (Rep. Dingell – Energy and Commerce) Continue Consideration of H.R. 2740 – Labor, Health and Human Services, Education, Defense, State, Foreign Operations, and Energy and Water Development Appropriations Act, 2020 (Rep. DeLauro – Appropriations) The Rules, which were adopted last week, made in order 221 amendments, and allows for amendments to be offered en bloc. A full list of amendments can be found here and here. Postponed Division D (State, Foreign Operations) Amendment Votes (16): Lesko Amendment Jackson Lee Amendment #79 Jackson Lee Amendment #80 Gosar/Luetkemeyer Amendment #81 Grijalva Amendment Gosar Amendment #83 Speier Amendment #84 Meadows Amendment Democratic En Bloc #1 Grothman Amendment #87 Democratic En Bloc #2 Walker Amendment Palmer Amendment Arrington Amendment Banks Amendment Allen Amendment #2