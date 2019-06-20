WorkHound Secures $1.5 Million Seed Round Funding

Funding gives the feedback platform that reduces employee turnover the capital it needs to dive deeper into supply chain realm and expand into new industries

CHATTANOOGA, TN, USA, June 20, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- WorkHound announced Tuesday that the company has successfully completed a fundraising seed round of $1.5 million. The capital will, in large part, be used to add to the company’s technology team headcount and support its growth deeper into the logistics space and additional industries.“To date, we’ve been fortunate to fuel WorkHound growth primarily with our revenues,” said Co-Founder and CEO, Max Farrell. “But as we eye an aggressive expansion into new industries, as well as building out our transportation and supply chain presence, raising a substantial seed round became imperative for us. This capital will enable us to hire more top-notch talent who will power us into the next phase of our company.”WorkHound was launched in 2015 by Max Farrell and Andrew Kirpalani in Des Moines, Iowa. Today, WorkHound is a dual-office company with anchors in Des Moines, Iowa, and Chattanooga, Tennessee.How it works: The WorkHound platform enables employers to receive instant and anonymous workforce feedback so management can address those matters as part of their employee retention efforts. Initially, the company focused on the trucking space since driver turnover is a pain point experienced across that industry. However, as WorkHound grows, leadership is eyeing a rollout into additional sectors, such as non-hospital healthcare, that feature large distributed workforces."Among other positions, this funding will allow us to aggressively grow our engineering team. We have strong core talent and are excited to add several experienced developers,” said Co-Founder and CTO, Andrew Kirpalani. “We need more people on our team who consider the word 'average' to be substandard. This capital will allow us to attract and compensate those people appropriately. We have developed a roadmap of features to be implemented with cutting edge technologies like machine learning and we're eager to bring on the people that will help us deliver that value to our customers."The fundraising round was led by San Francisco-based Right Side Capital Management, and included other notable funds such as SaaS Ventures, Stout Street Capital, Acceleprise, SpringTime Ventures, and Comeback Capital.“We’re very excited about WorkHound because employee retention is such a pertinent issue in today’s work environment. Their customers are seeing dramatic reductions in employee turnover, which of course goes straight to their bottom lines,” said David Lambert, Managing Director of Right Side Capital Management. “We believe the WorkHound product is relevant to any industry that has high-skilled employees in high turnover positions. Their growth has been exceptional to date, and we see that continuing for a long time.”For​ ​additional​ WorkHound ​information,​ ​please​ ​visit:​ https://workhound.com/ For any media-related questions or needs, contact:​ david@heedpr.com###About​ WorkHound:WorkHound was started with the mission of helping people love the work they do. Our platform is built specifically for the frontline workforce. We’ve given thousands of employees a voice with our real-time, anonymous feedback platform. With our insightful analytics that hone in on business issues, we’ve helped companies of all sizes retain frontline workers, boost profitability, and save money. Our company started in the trucking industry where average driver turnover rates are 95%. We have expanded our platform to support real-time feedback for all frontline workers.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.