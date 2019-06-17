Craig Schoenfeld Launches Successful Strategic Communications Plans

Take the guesswork out of campaign communications using Craig Schoenfeld’s expertise.

DES MOINES, IOWA, USA, June 17, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Communications is a broad term, and quite frankly, a broad professional field. It includes all those who want to create, push, deliver, or study information that goes to the public or to the masses. Public relations, marketing, journalism, video producers, educators, and researchers are all examples of communications professionals with different agendas.Strategic communications in particular has become very popular the past two decades. It’s a term that describes the merging of communication efforts with a specific plan or agenda. Craig Schoenfeld , president of CR3 Connect, helps clients put forth the best message possible in order to reach specific goals, promote an organization, or advocate for legislation. The messages needs to not only be persuasive and compelling, but also delivered through the right channels, at the right time, to the right audience.There are now more avenues to reach the public than there has ever been in history. From traditional print, to television, to social media, navigating options and choosing the best avenue can be overwhelming and very challenging to a non-professional. Craig Schoenfeld believes that the excellent execution of crafting messages, deployment, and delivery, takes research and experience.With more than 20 years of experience as a lobbyist, political strategist, press spokesperson, and campaign operations manager, Craig Schoenfeld understands how vital a smart and actionable communications plan is to his clients. In fact, it is the backbone of his business, CR3 Connect. Craig Schoenfeld guides his clients through the entire process, seeing the campaign through properly from start to finish.A strategic communications plan needs consistent access to the same communication channels. Networking can provide additional access to channels that others may not have access too. Craig Schoenfeld has developed excellent relations throughout his entire career with high ranking elected officials, business organizations, and activists across the Midwest United States.Armatures in business or politics can run into the issue of professionalism and poor PR management. An entire campaign could come undone with something as simple as a thoughtless post on Twitter. Craig Schoenfeld helps clients avoid using unstrategic communications, which can negatively impact a campaign in the long run. Preventative measures are always better than trying to clean up an avoidable reputation error.Accomplishing goals with strategic communications is an art that Craig Schoenfeld has mastered at his company, CR3 Connect. Without creating a master plan, cranking out information can be unproductive due to running the risks of misallocating efforts. Craig Schoenfeld focuses on concrete outcomes, in-depth analysis, and precise implementation with the big picture in mind, always. For more information about Craig Schoenfeld and CR3 Connect, visit: www.cr3connect.com



