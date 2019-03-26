Craig Schoenfeld Rises to the Top for Lobbyists in Iowa

A wide range of expertise built Craig Schoenfeld’s network throughout his career.

DES MOINES, IOWA, USA, March 26, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- With more than 20 year of experience, Craig R. Schoenfeld has worked as a lobbyist, political strategist, press spokesperson, and campaign operations manager for his clients. He has developed excellent relations with elected officials, business organizations, and activists in the Midwest. His popularity as a lobbyist and multi-state grassroots organizer has grown tremendously throughout his career, which continues to prosper. Craig Schoenfeld founded and is currently President of CR3 Connect, one of Iowa’s leading strategic advocacy and lobby firms. They specialize in creating innovative strategies to support key constituencies and to inform the public and public officials. CR3 Connect uses creative action plans to provide remarkable solutions for complex problems in media relations, public strategy, crisis communications, strategic communications, government affairs, grassroots organizing, and more. He also is a founder of Prairie Law Political Consulting, a public relations and political consulting group that specializes in a variety of policy fields.Prior, Craig Schoenfeld worked as a senior account executive for LS2group, a public affairs firm. He also helped drive DomiKnow, Inc., a digital marketing company, from a start-up venture to a publicly traded corporation. Craig Schoenfeld also partnered with former US Attorney and US Senate candidate Matt Whitaker, at Whitaker Strategy Group in Des Moines, Iowa.As a strong leader in the political scene for Iowa, Craig Schoenfeld has worked for and consulted for a variety of state and federal candidates, including former President George W. Bush for the 2000 Iowa caucus and general election teams. He spent time serving as executive director of former New York Governor George Pataki’s 2008 exploratory PAC in Iowa, and directed state presidential operations for former US House Speaker Newt Gingrich in 2012.Craig Schoenfeld’s extensive experience doesn’t end there. He spent six years on the Iowa House of Representatives GOP caucus staff. Craig also spent a decade on a team leading multi-client legislative and lobbying efforts on behalf of the law firm of Wasker, Dorr, Wimmer & Marcouiller P.C. He currently works as the executive director for Iowa Growth Project, which is a nonpartisan organization educating the state’s electorate on issues before the Iowa Legislature.Craig Schoenfeld earned his bachelor’s degree from the University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point. He went on to earn his law and master’s degrees from Drake University in Des Moines, Iowa. Craig Schoenfeld is a native of Beaver Dam, Wisconsin. He has a deep passion for his field of expertise and enjoys helping others achieve their goals.



