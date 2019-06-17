Hinkley C, Wylfa Tour Caps Joint U.S.-U.K. Advanced Nuclear Mission

US-UK Advanced Nuclear Mission Forges Common Ground

UNITED KINGDOM , June 17, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Regional summit meetings with the Welsh Government, Northern and Southern United Kingdom representatives rounded out a five-day, 12-person U.S.-U.K. nuclear energy mission following a two-day caucus at the Nuclear New Build 2019 (NNB2019) and nuclear energy policy and financial community briefings in London. The Mission spanned June 10-14.

The Mission’s regional meetings included visits to the proposed Horizon Newydd nuclear plant site in Northern Wales and the under-construction Hinkley Point C, a two-unit EDF-led 3,200 MW new build site south of Bristol, as well as a URENCO Capenhurst Centre-sponsored roundtable with the National Nuclear Laboratory, North West Nuclear ARC (NWNA), Nuclear Industry Association, Nuclear Advanced Manufacturing Research Center and fuel cycle suppliers.

The Mission was organized by the U.S. Nuclear Industry Council (USNIC) in conjunction with the U.K. Department of International Trade (UKDIT). Delegates included representatives from GE Hitachi Nuclear Energy, Westinghouse Electric, NuScale Power, Terrestrial Energy, Muons Inc., Centrus Energy, URENCO USA, ClearPath, UKDIT and USNIC officials. The mission was co-chaired by former U.S. Department of Energy Under Secretary and USNIC Chair Bud Albright and ClearPath Senior Director Jeremy Harrell, the USNIC Vice Chair.

The Mission also included a visit to the National College for Nuclear in Bridgeport as well as briefings with the Southwest Energy Hub, Hinkley Supply Chain Project and a Universities of Bristol and Oxford-sponsored National Center for Nuclear Robotics.

The Mission also featured meetings with the UK’s Department of Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy, Nuclear Decommissioning Authority and the U.S. Embassy London as well as a featured presentation at the NNB2019 on global nuclear markets.

About the USNIC

The United States Nuclear Industry Council (USNIC) is the leading U.S. business consortium advocate for new nuclear and promotion of the American supply chain globally. Composed of over 80 companies USNIC represents the "Who's Who" of the nuclear supply chain community, including key utility movers, technology developers, construction engineers, manufacturers and service providers. USNIC encompasses eight working groups and select task forces. For more information visit www.usnic.org.



