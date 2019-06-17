Guantanamo Periodic Review Board Media Invitation Announced

IMMEDIATE RELEASE

June 17, 2019

News Release

Release No: NR-157-19

The Department of Defense will allocate seats for news media at the Pentagon satellite location June 25, to cover unclassified portions of the Guantanamo Periodic Review Board for Bashir bin Lap (ISN 10022). Due to limited space availability, selection is not guaranteed. Upon selection, additional information on meeting time and location will be provided. Media desiring to observe the hearing should send requests via email to osd.pentagon.pa.mbx.gtmo-press@mail.mil.

All requests must be received no later than noon EDT, June 21. Media members should include their name, position, sponsoring organization and contact information (cell phone and email address) in their request. Multiple names from the same organization may be submitted. Further information, including media ground rules, can be viewed at the Periodic Review Secretariat website at http://www.prs.mil.