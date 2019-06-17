Strengthening the Euro Area : The Role of National Structural Reforms in Building Resilience
Author/Editor:
Romain A Duval ; Shekhar Aiyar
Publication Date:
June 17, 2019
Electronic Access:
Free Full Text. Use the free Adobe Acrobat Reader to view this PDF file
Summary:
The SDN will focus mostly on EA countries but also touch on other AEs for comparison purposes. The SDN will make several original contributions in each of the areas above based on new DSGE-model-based analysis, cross-country panel regressions, and individual-level (firm- or household-level) empirical work where appropriate.
Series:
Staff Discussion Notes No. 19/05
Subject:
Euro Area (EA) Labor market reforms Labor market regulations
Notes:
English
Publication Date:
June 17, 2019
ISBN/ISSN:
9781498319706/2221-030X
Stock No:
SDNEA2019005
Price:
$10.00 (Academic Rate:$10.00)
Format:
Paper
EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.