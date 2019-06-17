There were 288 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 155,851 in the last 365 days.

Strengthening the Euro Area : The Role of National Structural Reforms in Building Resilience

Romain A Duval ; Shekhar Aiyar

June 17, 2019

The SDN will focus mostly on EA countries but also touch on other AEs for comparison purposes. The SDN will make several original contributions in each of the areas above based on new DSGE-model-based analysis, cross-country panel regressions, and individual-level (firm- or household-level) empirical work where appropriate.

Staff Discussion Notes No. 19/05

Euro Area (EA) Labor market reforms Labor market regulations

See Also: Technical Appendices

English

June 17, 2019

