Graham & Borgese, LLP is Proud to Support Frank Borgese in the 3rd annual “11 Day Power Play” to cure cancer.

Attorney Frank Borgese laces up again to play in 2nd straight Community Shift, benefiting Roswell Park.

BUFFALO, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, June 17, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- The "11 Day Power Play" returns for its 3rd year and continues to build upon its momentous origin. It debuted in 2017 with only two teams battling amid injuries, fatigue, and blisters to play an unforgettable 11-day game. The score of the game never mattered, but the sacrifices of the players, and more importantly the money they raised to fight cancer, had won the day.In year two, the organizers added the "Community Shift" to allow more players to get into the action, with two new teams taking the ice every 4-hours creating dozens of fundraising all-stars. Last year, Frank Borgese, of the Law Offices of Graham and Borgese , raised over $1,300 from generous donors and supporters. He is very happy to be playing again, but he is more grateful for those who donated to help the cause:"Last year, I was so very touched and appreciative of the generous donations made through my page. So many of us have been touched by cancer, and this event has helped raise funds to help us find a cure. I sincerely appreciate the generous support."In the past two years, the 11 Day Power Play has raised nearly $2.5 million supporting cancer causes in Western New York.The 3rd annual hockey event will take place from July 5th to 15th and donations will be accepted throughout. Frank Borgese has again signed up to play and is excited to do his part to help put cancer on ice. He will play on July 9th, from 12:00-2:50 pm and July 13th at 3AM - 6AM."I felt so honored last year to be apart of the event and the fundraising to find a cure for cancer that I knew I wanted to do it again the following year immediately after it ended. This year I am taking part in two shifts and my goal is to hopefully surpass the $1,300-plus dollars I was able to raise last year with the help of so many generous family members, friends and Graham & Borgese. Everyone has been touched in some way by cancer, and I truly believe that the brilliant minds who are at work to solve this puzzle are going to break through one day and save countless lives. Any chance someone can get to be part of that breakthrough they should take!"Here’s Frank 2019 fundraising link: Frank's Donation Page This event is being sponsored by the Buffalo Sabres and several other major local sponsors committed to supporting Roswell Park. This event was developed in 2017 by Amy and Mike Lesakowski, as they strove to pay honor to their late mother Evelyn, a true fan of hockey and Buffalo. To learn more, visit www.11daypowerplay.com



