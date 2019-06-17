Carpenter Technology Develops Pyrowear® 225 - a Next Generation Gear Alloy for Critical Transmission Applications

/EIN News/ -- LE BOURGET, France, June 17, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Carpenter Technology Corporation (NYSE: CRS) today announced that it has developed an advanced jet engine gear solution, Pyrowear® 225 alloy, targeted for high performance and demanding applications. Compared to standard industry solutions, Carpenter Technology’s Pyrowear® 225 alloy offers a combination of ~30% higher ultimate strength or 250 degrees F operating temperature improvement.1 This solution is expected to enable next generation engines to realize further improvements in fuel efficiency, by allowing operation at higher temperatures with reduced weight.



“We are excited to add Pyrowear® 225 alloy to our range of industry-leading solutions to help our customers save weight, increase space availability, and extend endurance limits when designing for critical components”, said David Graf, Carpenter Technology’s Chief Technology Officer. “We look forward to working with our customers to demonstrate the benefits of this material solution in next generation engine designs.”

Pyrowear® 225 alloy builds on Carpenter Technology’s portfolio of Pyrowear® gear solutions and achieves a typical ultimate strength of 225 KSI, which is a measurable improvement in strength relative to other low-alloy solutions. Results of a comprehensive test program that Carpenter Technology initiated are published in a White Paper that will be distributed at the Paris Air Show. Data from the White Paper will also be included in the Pyrowear® 225 alloy material Data Sheet that will be published soon. Visitors to the International Paris Air Show are welcome to visit Carpenter Technology’s booth, which is located at Hall 5, E232, to learn more about this and other advanced material solutions.





1 Compared to 9310 alloy.







