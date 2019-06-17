Get a Kickass Tech Job, Enjoy Fun Rewards, and Support Your Causes Too Launches

Get a Kickass Job + Enjoy Rewards + Support Your Causes www.RecruitingforGood.com Imagine Never Having to Pay Again We're Having Fun Looking Out for You ...www.RecruitingforGood.com

Recruiting for Good is generating and sharing proceeds to help fund causes; and rewarding candidates who submit resumes directly to staffing agency with perks.

Join us to get a kickass job, enjoy fun rewards, and support your causes too” — Carlos Cymerman, Fun Advocate+Founder, Recruiting for Good

SANTA MONICA, CA, UNITED STATES, June 17, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Recruiting for Good (RG4) is working to help fund local causes. The staffing agency is rewarding candidates who submit resumes directly and successfully complete probation period with a $500 fun life reward toward concert tickets, dining, or ridesharing (gifts cards). And a $500 donation to a favorite cause (church, nonprofit, or school).According to Recruiting for Good, Founder Carlos Cymerman, “Candidates allow us to help them find jobs they love...and with their help, we generate proceeds for good...we're sharing our proceeds to benefit their life, and their community too."Enjoy Fun Life Rewards1. 12 Months of Sushi 2. Music Festivals in Vegas3. Spa for Ma (surprise your favorite mom).How to Participate in Recruiting for Good1) Must be a U.S. Citizen, U.S. resident, or EAD living in the U.S. who is looking for a fulltime tech position (engineering or information technology).2) Submit resume to Carlos(at)RecruitingforGood(dot); and when the staffing agency successfully helps the candidate land a great job (and after probation period).3) Recruiting for Good rewards candidate a $500 dollar perk, and a $500 donation to a cause.Carlos Cymerman, adds "People can earn more rewards by referring friends to participate in Recruiting for Good. With your help, we can do more Good...start today."AboutRecruiting for Good is a socially progressive staffing company in Santa Monica, finding talented professionals awesome jobs they love, since 1998. Companies retain us to find them the best talent in Accounting/Finance, Engineering, and Information Technology, Marketing, and Sales. www.RecruitingforGood.com R4G designated nonprofit is The Ed Asner Family Center whose mission is to promote self-confidence in differently abled individuals and bring balance and wellness to those individuals and their families. Delivering Camp Ed, enrichment programs, and mental health programs. To learn more visit www.edasnerfamilycenter.org First Choice Tickets has been in business since 1990 and providing concert, theatre and sporting event tickets to clients for almost three decades. Our office specializes in the very high demand National Finals Rodeo (NFR). We are a personalized ticket agency with an emphasis on reliable and professional customer service. We are proud members of the National Association of Ticket Brokers (NATB.org). www.4tix.com Hype is a boutique communications agency that provides brand-strategic PR, Marketing and Social Media services to creative companies. We provide an extremely hands-on approach to client service and a collaborative philosophy that positions us as a preferred resource to members of the media. Dedicated to the entertainment industry as a community, Hype is committed to keen storytelling and promoting the creative process. www.HypeWorld.com



