Electriphi Launches New Tool That Helps Fleet Operators Plan Transition to Electric Vehicle Fleets

Electriphi energy management platform Electrification analysis specific to each fleet Electriphi Inc

Available starting today: a powerful web tool that gives customized energy and infrastructure analysis for fleet operators planning switch to EVs

This robust planning tool flips the guessing game into a highly algorithmic calculation for improved fleet management” — Ruth Cox, CEO of Prospect Silicon Valley

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, USA, June 19, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Fleet operators can now use Electriphi's new tool to demystify and plan the transition to electric vehicle fleets.Large scale fleet electrification requires upfront planning and smart energy management. Conflicting priorities like vehicle charging requirements and fleet readiness make this much harder, and operators need to carefully weigh factors like utility rates, route plans, schedules and weather conditions.Electriphi, an EV fleet and energy management company, has launched the Fleet Electrification Planning Tool which gives customized analysis to help plan the electric transition. The tool is a self-serve web-based application that lets fleet managers break down factors affecting operations, fueling and infrastructure. To mark their appearance at this year’s Innovation and Impact Symposium, Electriphi is now making the tool available to all fleet operators at https://www.electriphi.ai/#tools “Electriphi’s tool is much more than a generic calculator. It performs thousands of scenario simulations based on the unique characteristics of each fleet, such as routes, schedules, local weather conditions, and utility rate structures. We then present actionable insights that can aid in electrification planning and transition,” said Sanjay Dayal, Electriphi’s Co-founder and CTO.“We received an overwhelmingly positive response from customers and partners alike during our Beta Preview. Their feedback helped us refine our user experience and focus on providing them with a comprehensive analysis for their specific fleet.”Electriphi Inc. provides a fleet and energy management platform that can return significant savings in energy and operational costs for light, medium and heavy-duty electric fleets. The company is partnering with energy utilities, infrastructure providers and design engineering teams to make their Fleet Electrification Planning Tool available to customers. Utilities in particular can deploy the tool to educate fleet customers about things like peak load management, demand charge impact and assess future fleet electrification strategies.“As fleet operators make the transition to fully electric vehicles, Electriphi has developed a solution for this quickly-evolving industry. ProspectSV is happy to be working with their team to introduce this robust planning tool that flips the guessing game into a highly algorithmic calculation for improved fleet management.” Ruth Cox, CEO of Prospect Silicon Valley Electriphi is a Vanguard Startup at Prospect Silicon Valley, a nonprofit cleantech innovation hub driving the adoption of sustainable solutions in advanced mobility, energy and the built environment. The company’s solution portfolio will be featured at ProspectSV's Innovation and Impact Symposium on June 19th, at the Zero Net Energy Center in San Leandro CA.About Electriphi Electriphi, Inc . is based in San Francisco CA, with offices in San Jose and Development Center in India. The leadership team (ex-Amazon, Tibco, ChargePoint, Versata, Sybase) brings deep industry expertise in EV charging infrastructure, grid-scale computing, enterprise data, Internet of Things (IoT), machine learning and artificial intelligence (AI).



