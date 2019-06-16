Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Commonwealth Real Estate acquires Key Advantage Realty in Needham

Dora Daly

Fast growing New England real estate firm makes key strategic acquisition in Boston's Metro West region

We welcome Dora and her team to the Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Commonwealth family; their reputation and excellent track record will undoubtedly help us continue to grow our business.” — George Patsio, Founding Partner

NEEDHAM, MA, USA, June 16, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Commonwealth Real Estate (http://berkshirehathawayhs.com) today announced the acquisition of Key Advantage Realty, a full-service real estate brokerage, located in Needham, MA. The acquisition brings the total number of offices in the growing company to 23, making it one of the fastest growing real estate companies in New England.

Key Advantage Realty has served the region since 2011. The boutique agency specializes in the purchase, sale, rental, and investment of residential properties in the Metro Boston area including Needham, Wellesley, Newton, Dover, Natick, Westwood, and more. All of the Key team, including the 11 agents, will become part of the new entity. Key Advantage Realty will now become part of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Commonwealth Real Estate. The agency will remain in Needham but will relocate to the Berkshire Hathaway offices at 1089 Great Plain Avenue.

Dora Daly, a Plymouth, MA resident who formerly lived in both Belmont and Acton, opened Key Advantage Realty in 2011 with business partner Paul Jamgotchian. Prior to launching Key Advantage Realty, Daly served as CEO of Keller Williams Realty Boston South West in Westwood, MA. She spent six years in California as CEO of Keller Williams Silicon Valley in Campbell, CA and Keller Williams Fair Oaks, Sacramento, California. Along with many other sited accomplishments, she received the 2007 Top Recruiter Award for the Northern California and Hawaii Region of Keller Williams, International.

She said, “We feel privileged to have the opportunity to become part of this amazing company. It is exciting not only to be affiliated with a Warren Buffett Company, but with Commonwealth, a company with a proven track record of success, focusing on each agent's success! Our goal at Key Advantage Realty has always been to provide our agents with the latest systems, tools, resources and knowledge for each one to excel in the real estate industry; all while providing an environment that offers the uniqueness and special qualities of a boutique real estate company. Over the years, many companies have approached us to join forces, but none matched our vision, until now.”

George Patsio, Founding Partner, at Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Commonwealth Real Estate, said, “We are pleased to welcome Dora and her team to the Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Commonwealth family; their reputation and excellent track record will undoubtedly help us continue to grow our business. We look forward to driving business within our marketplace and extend our mission to provide the very best customer service experience to our valued clients and customers.”

Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Commonwealth Real Estate

Boston-based Commonwealth, a full-service real estate brokerage, was founded in 2006 by a group of real estate industry leaders, dedicated to providing operational excellence, unparalleled market expertise and delivering the best customer service experience to home buyers and sellers in the greater Boston area. Through its service, expertise, and guidance, Commonwealth has become one of the most trusted real estate companies in the marketplace. In 2018, the brokerage generated 1.5 billion in real estate sales volume. Commonwealth is currently number 1 in New England among Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices franchises in MA. They are also number 23 nationally and worldwide among Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices franchises. Visit www.commonmoves.com. Headquarters are at 12 Huron Drive, Natick, MA 01760.

About Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices

Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices, based in Irvine, CA, is a real estate brokerage network built for a new era in residential real estate. The network, among the few organizations entrusted to use the world-renowned Berkshire Hathaway name, brings to the real estate market a definitive mark of trust, integrity, stability, and longevity. The brand was recently honored for “Highest Overall Satisfaction for Repeat Home Sellers Among National Full Service Real Estate Firms” in J.D. Power’s 2018 Home Buyer/Seller Satisfaction Study. Visit www.berkshirehathawayhs.com.

Contacts:

George Patsio, Founding Partner

508-810-0702

George.Patsio@commonmoves.com

Photo: Dora Daly



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.