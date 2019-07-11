North Carolina Mesothelioma Victims Center Now Urges a Navy Veteran in North Carolina with Mesothelioma to Call Them for Direct Access to Famed Attorney Erik Karst-Get Superior Compensation Results

North Carolina

"If a Navy Veteran acts impulsively when it comes to hiring a lawyer to assist with a mesothelioma compensation claim there is a good chance they end up with a local car accident lawyer." ” — North Carolina Mesothelioma Victims Center

CHARLOTTE , NORTH CAROLINA, USA, July 11, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The North Carolina Mesothelioma Victims Center says, "We are urging a Navy Veteran who has just been diagnosed with mesothelioma anywhere in North Carolina to call us anytime at 800-714-0303 for a brief-honest explanation about how the mesothelioma compensation process works.

"At the same time we would like to introduce a Navy Veteran with mesothelioma in North Carolina or their family to famed mesothelioma attorney Erik Karst and or his colleagues at the law firm of Karst von Oiste. These amazing lawyers get the best possible financial compensation results for their US Navy Veteran clients in North Carolina and nationwide and we are confident a conversation with Erik Karst will be enlightening."https://NorthCarolina.MesotheliomaVictimsCenter.Com

The North Carolina Mesothelioma Victims Center is extremely passionate about making certain a Navy Veteran with mesothelioma in North Carolina or any other state receives the very best possible financial compensation-which could be over a million dollars. As they would like to discuss anytime at 800-714-0303, "If a Navy Veteran or their family acts impulsively when it comes to hiring a lawyer to assist with a mesothelioma compensation claim there is a very good chance they end up with a local car accident lawyer or a mesothelioma middleman marketing law firm that peddles people with mesothelioma as if they were a used car.

"We have endorsed the law firm of Karst von Oiste for one simple reason for a Navy Veteran with mesothelioma-they get the best compensation results for their clients and they have references in North Carolina and nationwide." www.karstvonoiste.com/

The North Carolina Mesothelioma Victims Center wants to emphasize their campaign is a statewide initiative available to a diagnosed victim of mesothelioma anywhere in North Carolina including communities such as Raleigh, Winston-Salem, Charlotte, Greensboro, Fayetteville, Asheville, or Wilmington. www.karstvonoiste.com/

Aside from offering instant access to the nation's most skilled mesothelioma lawyers the Center is offering the best possible mesothelioma treatment options in North Carolina. The North Carolina Mesothelioma Victims Center strongly recommends the following three heath care facilities with the offer to help a diagnosed victim or their family get to the right physicians at each hospital.

* The North Carolina Mesothelioma Victims Center recommends the Duke Cancer Institute Durham, North Carolina: https://www.dukecancerinstitute.org/

* The UNC Lineberger Comprehensive Cancer Center Chapel Hill, North Carolina: https://unclineberger.org/ or the Wake Forest University Baptist Medical Center

* Comprehensive Cancer Center Winston-Salem North Carolina: https://www.wakehealth.edu/Comprehensive-Cancer-Center/

The North Carolina Mesothelioma Victims Center says, "High-risk work groups for exposure to asbestos in North Carolina include Veterans of the US Navy, power plant workers, shipyard workers, steel mill workers, oil refinery workers, pulp, or paper mill workers, factory workers, plumbers, electricians, miners, auto mechanics, machinists, and construction workers." www.karstvonoiste.com/

The states indicated with the highest incidence of mesothelioma include Maine, Massachusetts, Connecticut, Maryland, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Ohio, West Virginia, Virginia, Michigan, Illinois, Minnesota, Louisiana, Washington, and Oregon. However, mesothelioma does happen in North Carolina. www.karstvonoiste.com/

For more information about mesothelioma please refer to the National Institutes of Health's web site related to this rare form of cancer: https://www.cancer.gov/types/mesothelioma



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.