THE WEEKLY LEADER: FRIDAY, JUNE 14, 2019
MONDAY, JUNE 17, 2019 On Monday, the House is not in session. No votes are expected.
TUESDAY, JUNE 18, 2019 AND THE BALANCE OF THE WEEK On Tuesday, the House will meet at 12:00 p.m. for Morning Hour debate and 2:00 p.m. for legislative business, with first votes expected at 6:30 p.m. On Wednesday, the House will meet at 9:00 a.m. for legislative business. On Thursday, the House will meet at 10:00 a.m. for Morning Hour debate and 12:00 p.m. for legislative business. On Friday, the House will meet at 9:00 a.m. for legislative business, with last votes expected 2:00 – 3:00 p.m.
Suspension (1 bill)
- H.R. 3253 – Empowering Beneficiaries, Ensuring Access, and Strengthening Accountability Act of 2019 (Rep. Dingell – Energy and Commerce)
Begin Consideration of H.R. 3055 – Commerce, Justice, Science, Agriculture, Rural Development, Food and Drug Administration, Interior, Environment, Military Construction, Veterans Affairs, Transportation, and Housing and Urban Development Appropriations Act, 2020 (Rep. Serrano – Appropriations) (Subject to a Rule)
EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.