THE WEEKLY LEADER: FRIDAY, JUNE 14, 2019

Legislative Program – 51600 | Floor Information – 57400 | Whip Information – 63210 ***Members are advised that votes will occur after 7:00 p.m. when the House is considering appropriations bills, therefore the House is expected to be voting late on Tuesday, June 18, 2019 and Thursday, June 20, 2019. MONDAY, JUNE 17, 2019 On Monday, the House is not in session. No votes are expected. TUESDAY, JUNE 18, 2019 AND THE BALANCE OF THE WEEK On Tuesday, the House will meet at 12:00 p.m. for Morning Hour debate and 2:00 p.m. for legislative business, with first votes expected at 6:30 p.m. On Wednesday, the House will meet at 9:00 a.m. for legislative business. On Thursday, the House will meet at 10:00 a.m. for Morning Hour debate and 12:00 p.m. for legislative business. On Friday, the House will meet at 9:00 a.m. for legislative business, with last votes expected 2:00 – 3:00 p.m. Suspension (1 bill) H.R. 3253 – Empowering Beneficiaries, Ensuring Access, and Strengthening Accountability Act of 2019 (Rep. Dingell – Energy and Commerce) Complete Consideration of H.R. 2740 – Labor, Health and Human Services, Education, Defense, State, Foreign Operations, and Energy and Water Development Appropriations Act, 2020 (Rep. DeLauro – Appropriations) Begin Consideration of H.R. 3055 – Commerce, Justice, Science, Agriculture, Rural Development, Food and Drug Administration, Interior, Environment, Military Construction, Veterans Affairs, Transportation, and Housing and Urban Development Appropriations Act, 2020 (Rep. Serrano – Appropriations) (Subject to a Rule)