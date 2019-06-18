Vincentric Announces 2019 Best Value in Canada Awards; Toyota and Audi Deliver Strong Performances

Annual Awards use Statistical Analysis of Total Cost of Ownership to Identify Best Value Vehicles in Canada

Vincentric identified the Best Value in Canada winners by measuring which vehicles had a lower than expected ownership cost given their market segment and price.” — David Wurster, Vincentric President

BINGHAM FARMS, MICHIGAN, USA, June 18, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The 8th annual Vincentric Best Value in Canada™ Awards were announced today with Toyota Canada Inc. earning a total of 11 awards, including the Best Value SUV, Crossover, & Van brand award for Toyota and the Best Value Luxury SUV & Crossover brand award for Lexus. Audi dominated the luxury car awards, taking home a total of eight awards including the Best Value Luxury Car brand honour.

Other brand level winners were Ford, which took home the Truck brand award for the fourth consecutive year by sweeping all three full-size pickup awards, and Mazda, which earned top honours in the Passenger Car category.

Other brands with multiple award-winning vehicles were Honda, earning three awards led by its popular seven-time winner the CR-V, and Subaru which took home two awards. Other brands with models winning Vincentric Best Value in Canada awards were Alfa Romeo, Chevrolet, Hyundai, Kia, Lincoln, Mitsubishi and Volvo.

“Vincentric’s model-level awards offer guidance to consumers by illustrating the importance of including vehicle ownership costs in the decision-making process,” said Vincentric President, David Wurster. “For example, a vehicle with a higher purchase price may be more affordable over the entire ownership period than one with a lower purchase price.”

Using a statistical model and the eight ownership cost factors, Vincentric identified the Best Value in Canada winners by measuring which vehicles had a lower than expected ownership cost given their market segment and price. Ownership costs measured included depreciation, fees & taxes, financing, fuel, insurance, maintenance, opportunity cost and repairs. Each vehicle was evaluated in all ten provinces plus the Northwest Territories using a range of annual kilometer intervals and insurance profiles.

Additional information regarding all of the winners of the Vincentric Best Value in Canada™ award for the 2019 model year and the Vincentric award methodology is available at www.vincentric.com.

ABOUT VINCENTRIC

Vincentric provides data, knowledge, and insight to the automotive industry by identifying and applying the many aspects of automotive value. Vincentric data is used by organizations such as the Canadian Automobile Association, Business Fleet Magazine, Nissan, Mercedes-Benz, and Hyundai as a means of providing automotive insight to their clientele. Vincentric, LLC is a privately held automotive data compilation and analysis firm headquartered in Bingham Farms, Michigan USA.



