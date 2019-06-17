Biarca Achieves the Security Partner Specialization in the Google Cloud Partner Program

Biarca simplifies complex business problems through the use of cutting-edge technologies and expert engineering teams Biarca achieves the Security Specialization in the Google Cloud Partner Program

Google Cloud Recognizes Biarca’s Technical Proficiency and Proven Success in Security

This distinction demonstrates our teams’ commitment to delivering cutting edge technologies while being a trusted advisor to our clients.” — Subha Rajana

SAN JOSE , CA, UNITED STATES , June 17, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Biarca, an ITaaS cloud solutions consulting company, serving their enterprise customers, announced today that it has achieved the Security Partner Specialization in the Google Cloud Partner Program. By earning the Partner Specialization, Biarca has proven their expertise and success in building customer solutions in the security field using Google Cloud Platform technology.

Google Cloud Partner Specializations are designed to provide Google Cloud customers with qualified partners that have demonstrated success in assisting customers architect, build and secure their infrastructure; migrate, develop and secure applications on Google Cloud Platform.

“Achieving the Google Cloud Security Partner Specialization recognition is a very important milestone for us,” said Subha Rajana, CEO of Biarca. “This distinction demonstrates our teams’ commitment to delivering cutting edge technologies while being a trusted advisor to our clients.”

Biarca simplifies complex business problems through the following solutions:

Security and Compliance - Biarca’s secure cloud framework is a foundation on which their clients deploy cloud infrastructure, applications and data. Highly qualified security specialists offer gaps analysis / remediation planning, risk assessments, cloud native security controls and secure CI/CD workflows in building an effective and integrated security and compliance strategy.

Cohesive Cloud Services - Biarca’s cohesive cloud incorporates platform modernization and application re-engineering utilizing leading DevSecOps tools and practices.

Open Source Services - Biarca thrives across the Cloud Native Computing Foundation (CNCF) technology landscape. Biarca certified engineers deliver innovative solutions to some of the most challenging IT problems.

Continuum Managed Services - AlWAYS available, ALWAYS secure and ALWAYS optimized. Biarca offers ongoing support focused on security and high availability to minimize downtime.

About Biarca

Biarca is an ITaaS cloud solutions consulting company, serving their enterprise clients. The firm works directly with their end customers, technology partners and channel partners such as value-added resellers and managed service providers. To learn more about Biarca, visit http://biarca.io

Media Contact

Contact: Katie Romanko

Phone: (775) 560-3414

Email: katier@biarca.com



