Announcing the Appliances Connection 2019 4th of July Sale

Appliances Connection 2019 4th of July Sale

Savings come early this year. Appliances Connection's 2019 4th of July Sale starts on June 17th.

BROOKLYN, NY, USA, June 14, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Appliances Connection is a deeply proud American company. On the 4th of July, we will celebrate not just the nation’s independence, but its fiercely independent spirit. To emulate this independence, we’re starting our 4th of July sale early. Beginning June 17th, you’ll find amazing savings throughout our site. You already know Appliances Connection has some of the most competitive pricing and the most accommodating customer service all year ‘round. During our 4th of July sale, you’ll find even more reason to make us your only destination for the finest home goods. Here’s just a sampling of what we’ve got on offer.

Viking

Viking is one of the quintessential American luxury brands. Headquartered in the heart of Mississippi with factories throughout the US, they offer a full line of kitchen appliances from wall ovens to refrigeration to ranges and so much more.

- Purchase a qualifying Viking range, or a qualifying Viking cooktop/wall oven combo, or a qualifying Viking built-in refrigerator, get a select Viking dishwasher, microwave, or hood free.

- Spend $10,000 or more on qualifying Viking appliances, get 5% of your purchase back via an online/mail-in rebate.

Monogram

Venerable and celebrated appliance giant, GE, decided to get into the ultra-luxury game by spinning off the brand, Monogram. They’ve implemented a generous savings program with up to $4,500 in savings to lure consumers away from more established upper-echelon brands.

- Purchase a qualifying Monogram range or qualifying Monogram cooktop/wall oven combo and you’ll receive a $1,500 credit toward select Monogram appliances.

- Purchase a qualifying Monogram built-in refrigerator or qualifying Monogram refrigerator/freezer column bundle, and you’ll receive a $1,500 credit toward select Monogram appliances of your choice.

- Purchase a Monogram hearth oven and you’ll receive $1,500 toward select Monogram appliances of your choice.

Hestan

Hestan is a brand preferred by some of the most discerning gourmands. Among their acolytes is no less than Thomas Keller, arguably the best living chef of the French school. There are some who refuse to have any appliance in their kitchen that isn't a Hestan.

- Purchase a qualifying Hestan range or qualifying Hestan wall oven and any Hestan refrigerator, and you’ll receive $1,000 back via an online/mail-in rebate.

Sub-Zero/Wolf

For many, Sub-Zero/Wolf are synonymous with the pinnacle of luxury. Sub-Zero/Wolf appliances are found in some of the most prominent kitchens in the US. Their no-nonsense professional design belie feature-rich kitchen tools.

- Purchase any Wolf range or Wolf cooktop/wall oven combo and any Sub-Zero refrigerator and you’ll be able to choose between an extended three-year warranty or $1,000 back via an online/mail-in rebate.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.