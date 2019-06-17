Attorney Tom Metier Discusses Responsibility for Lakewood Pile-up Truck Accident

Attorney Tom Metier

The accident occurred on I-70 in late April. A semi-trailer plowed into stopped traffic during rush hour, creating a 28-car pileup and a large fire.

These are professional drivers, and they have a heightened duty to make sure they are taking care of the public and are acting safely at all times.” — Attorney Tom Metier

DENVER, CO, USA, June 17, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- In the wake of a devastating truck accident outside Denver, a Colorado attorney offers answers and explanations in recent video interview.The accident occurred on I-70 in late April. A semi-trailer plowed into stopped traffic during rush hour, creating a 28-car pileup and a large fire. Many were injured, and four people died. The driver was charged with multiple counts of vehicular homicide, first-degree assault and attempted first-degree assault. He was coming down a steep incline and said that he could not stop the truck.Records show that Castellano 03 Trucking, the company that owns the semi-trailer involved in the crash, previously had trucks removed from service due to their brake systems. One did not have adequate brake tubing or hoses, and another was removed from service due to chafing or kinking of a brake hose or tubing.Tom Metier is a truck accident attorney based in Colorado. In an interview with AskTheLawyers.com™ , he said that even if the trucking company falls behind on maintenance, that does not let the driver off the hook.“As a licensed truck driver, he had specific training that should have prevented this from occurring,” Metier said. “Even if the company was not maintaining the truck, the driver had a duty to make sure that those brakes were in working order. These vehicles weigh 80,000 pounds when fully loaded. He should have known that his stopping distance is much greater than a typical passenger vehicle. He had a duty to be in a gear that would allow him to use his engine to help reduce his speed. These are professional drivers, and they have a heightened duty to make sure they are taking care of the public and are acting safely at all times.”He said that anyone involved in a truck accident should contact an attorney who has experience with 18 wheeler accidents.Tom Metier is the founder and senior managing member of Metier Law Firm, LLC. He is President Elect of the Academy of Truck Accident Attorneys. He has over 30 years of experience helping clients recover from catastrophic injury and loss. In 2016, he obtained the largest personal injury verdict in the history of Colorado.Contact Tom Metier by calling 888-634-7366.

Police Search for Answers in 28-Vehicle Accident Outside Denver



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.