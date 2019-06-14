Doors Guitarist Robbie Krieger, David Crosby To Attend WEEDCon West Cannabis Conference

WEEDCon West Cresco Labs Talking Trees Farms

Doors Guitarist to Perform at WEEDCon West David Crosby to present at WEEDCon Cup Awards

HOLLYWOOD, CA, USA, June 14, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- (WPI) - On Wednesday June 19th, the Second Annual WEEDCon West, a cannabis education and networking event will take place at a private location in Beverly Hills. More than 50 exhibitors including Cresco Labs, Sol Distro, The Herer Group, Dab Nation, Talking Trees Farms, Ignite, Flow Kana, Bhang, Kushy Punch and Big Tree Industries will exhibit their products at the invite only cannabis education conference.WEEDCon West is a two day B2B event with education speakers, music, food and themed exhibits promoting education about the medial benefits of cannabis products. The event, a fundraiser for nonprofit , Safety Harbor Kids, will include music performances by Doors guitarist, Robbie Krieger and members of Little Feat. Also supporting WEEDCon is legendary rock star, David Crosby who will be a judge and presenter of the prestigious WEEDCon Cup awards recognizing excellence in cannabis products.“With the 2018 Farm Bill legalizing hemp, this industry is set to explode” says WEEDCon West Founder, John Williams. “The cannabis plant has a wide array of health benefits, including inhibiting cancer growth, that we haven’t fully realized. That is what WEEDCon West is all about – education.”One company leading the way in the cannabis space is Cresco Labs stock ticker (CRLBS), a grower, processor and retailer of premium cannabis operating in eleven states. A champion of cannabis education and usage initiatives, Cresco Labs brands include Cresco, Reserve, Remedi and Mindi’s brought to market to serve an array of consumer lifestyles, from those who are familiar with cannabis to those who are brand new to it. Cresco recently completed its acquisition of Origin House, is the largest-ever public company acquisition in the U.S. cannabis sector.Cresco Labs Cresco offers popular strains, available in a wide variety of product forms at dispensaries and retail locations nationwide. Reserve is a demonstration of the cannabis plant's highest potential harvesting select strains with exclusive, proprietary genetics. Remedi products are designed to help patients and consumers feel comfortable with cannabis and provide a safe, consistent and trusted alternative to traditional pharmaceuticals like opioids. Mindi’s is a brand of restaurant-quality edibles created by award winning chef, James Beard and the “Mistress of Deliciousness”, Mindy Segal.Joining Cresco Labs in support of WEEDCon West will be a host of cannabis companies including Talking Trees Farms a sustainably focused brand that produces single source cannabis and cannabis products. Talking Trees Farms cultivates using only organic methods and inputs and never uses chemical pesticides, producing clean, safe cannabis.Other companies showcasing at WEEDCon West will include The Original Jack Herer, Dr. Delights, Sensi Magazine, Chill, Yummi Karma, Marleys Naturals, High Gorgeous, Divios, Gold Flora, OnCloud Vapor, Greenshock Farms and more than 50 other brands. Visit www,safetyharborkids.org to inquire about the guest list.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.