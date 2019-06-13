Change in schedule of Press Conference
Message to the Media
Dear members of the media and representatives of investment and finance companies,
Please be advised of the change to the schedule of the Press Conferences of Gazprom's top management to be held in the lead-up to the Company's annual General Shareholders Meeting.
The Gas Export and Enhancing Reliability of Gas Supply to Europe Press Conference will start on June 18 at 10:00 am (Moscow time) instead of 02:30 pm as previously planned.
Information Directorate, Gazprom
