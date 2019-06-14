Prominent DC Professionals Support Educational & Professional Excellence with Fundraising Event

Join us at The Gathering on the Waterfront, June 20th, 2019 at La Vie in Washington, D.C.

The June 20th philanthropic event boasts the Who’s Who of local Black entrepreneurs and professionals.

We are excited to bring together some of the area’s top business, political and thought leaders to discuss what true success means for us - especially our youth - in this new political landscape.” — Archie L. Rich

WASHINGTON, D.C., UNITED STATES, June 14, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Hosted by Thursday Afterwork Group, a premier networking collective which brings together DC metro black professionals, The Gathering on the Waterfront is a philanthropic event benefiting Washington, D.C. Public and charter school students actively involved in mentorship programs of College Bound and 100 Black Men of Metropolitan Washington DC. The Gathering includes a powerful business roundtable discussion that focuses on building success amidst the new opportunities and obstacles in today’s changing political climate. The Roundtable will be moderated by Former WUSA Channel 9 News Anchor Derek McGinty.“The objective of the Roundtable is to expand the private conversations that convene daily among business and political leadership on matters of critical impact to the future of our communities economically, politically and socially. It is our hope that the result is to make information and relationships that leverage real and lasting success more accessible, because this access is transformative," shares Archie L. Rich, Managing Principal of The Rich Firm, PC, Founder of Thursday Afterwork Group & Chairman of College Bound’s Board of Directors. "We are excited to bring together some of the area’s top business, political and thought leaders to discuss what true success, variably defined, means for us – especially our youth – in this new political landscape. It’s important for those of us who’ve climbed the steep mountains successfully to share parts of our journey with younger generations to help them navigate their own paths to the summit. The mentorship and financial support we provide for them is essential to their growth into positions which will allow them to offer the same support to the next generation of leaders. This is how generational success is achieved in our community.”Live entertainment and networking will follow the roundtable, featuring live performances by D.C.-native entrepreneur & jazz musician, Marcus Johnson, and other special guests.With an attendee list boasting the “Who’s Who” of DMV African-American professionals and business owners, The Gathering is an event not to be missed!If unable to attend, you are encouraged to make a financial contribution to local College Bound and 100 Black Men of Greater Washington, D.C. chapters. Non-attendee contributors will receive priority consideration for future Thursday Afterwork Group events.For event, donation and sponsorship information, visit bit.ly/TheGathering620 ###About College BoundCollege Bound, Inc., a Washington, D.C. based, 501(c)(3) non-profit organization, offers public and public charter school students in grades 8-12 academic enrichment and resources to prepare for and succeed in college. Founded in 1991, the organization offers tutoring, mentoring, ACT/SAT preparation, and academic and career guidance free-of-charge to assist students in the District of Columbia metropolitan area in meeting their post-secondary educational goals. To learn more and to donate, visit https://www.collegebound.org/ About 100 Black Men100BMGWDC is devoted to improving the quality of life for African-American youth in the Washington, D.C. Metropolitan Area through programs focusing on Mentoring, Education, Economic Empowerment, Health & Wellness, and Leadership Development. Since its founding in 1995, 100BMGWDC has served over 14,000 children and families within the local community. To learn more and to donate, visit https://100blackmendc.org/ To learn more about Archie Rich and the Rich Firm, PC, visit www.LawMD.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.