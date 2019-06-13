There were 560 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 156,112 in the last 365 days.

Vanuatu : 2019 Article IV Consultation-Press Release; Staff Report; and Statement by the Executive Director for Vanuatu

International Monetary Fund. Asia and Pacific Dept

June 13, 2019

Four years after Cyclone Pam struck Vanuatu causing extensive damages, reconstruction is near completion with full recovery in sight. The authorities are now focused on implementing their broader development plans that were slowed by the rebuilding process, which will require fiscal discipline and reforms to maintain debt sustainability. The authorities should continue their constructive engagement with development partners for technical assistance, capacity development, and concessional and grant-based funding. In parallel continuing to reform and strengthen the governance of institutions and removing vulnerabilities to corruption will be important.

Country Report No. 19/162

English

June 13, 2019

9781498319485/1934-7685

1VUTEA2019001

$18.00 (Academic Rate:$18.00)

Paper

87

