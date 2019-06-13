Vanuatu : 2019 Article IV Consultation-Press Release; Staff Report; and Statement by the Executive Director for Vanuatu
Author/Editor:
International Monetary Fund. Asia and Pacific Dept
Publication Date:
June 13, 2019
Electronic Access:
Free Full Text. Use the free Adobe Acrobat Reader to view this PDF file
Summary:
Four years after Cyclone Pam struck Vanuatu causing extensive damages, reconstruction is near completion with full recovery in sight. The authorities are now focused on implementing their broader development plans that were slowed by the rebuilding process, which will require fiscal discipline and reforms to maintain debt sustainability. The authorities should continue their constructive engagement with development partners for technical assistance, capacity development, and concessional and grant-based funding. In parallel continuing to reform and strengthen the governance of institutions and removing vulnerabilities to corruption will be important.
Series:
Country Report No. 19/162
English
Publication Date:
June 13, 2019
ISBN/ISSN:
9781498319485/1934-7685
Stock No:
1VUTEA2019001
Price:
$18.00 (Academic Rate:$18.00)
Format:
Paper
Pages:
87
EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.