Saint-Gobain to bring Farécla into the Refinish Solutions Group (RSG)

Farécla joins RSG

WORCESTER, MASSACHUSETTS, USA, June 14, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Refinish Solutions Group (RSG) is pleased to announce Farécla , one of the largest polishing compounds manufacturers world-wide, as a new member of the alliance. Founded in 1952, Farécla is recognized for its premium, superior products in surface finishing. The brand name Farécla is a combination of French words meaning ‘shining’ and ‘bright’ - their products have been living up to their name ever since.Refinish Solutions Group (RSG), an initiative by Saint-Gobain , has established itself as an alliance of industry leaders that leverage their core expertise to help collision centers optimize refinish processes to improve profitability. The addition of the product portfolio from Farécla, combined with the extended sales team of RSG, provides players of the collision repair industry with great access to a one-stop, comprehensive refinishing solutions system to increase productivity, reduce cycle time, and improve quality.“Saint-Gobain acquired Farécla late 2018”, says Ron Cuccia, North America National Sales Manager, Automotive Aftermarket, Saint-Gobain Abrasives. “We are excited by the increased focus on collision repair and the technical expertise Farécla brings to engineer new solutions for the automotive market”.Additional details regarding the official launch and process for ordering Farécla products will be coming soon.ABOUT REFINISH SOLUTIONS GROUPRefinish Solutions Group (RSG) is an initiative driven by Saint-Gobain to deliver cutting-edge process solutions and best practices training programs that allow shops and technicians to stay up-to-date with the latest repair and refinishing technologies and advancements. The Refinish Solutions Group seeks out partners that offer high quality products and expertise with top-level customer service in efforts to bring the best of the best for the convenience of one-stop shopping.ABOUT FARECLAA UK -based company within the Saint-Gobain Group, Farécla Products Ltd manufactures surface finishing products which are used on a wide variety of substrates across multiple market sectors.From compounds and applicators, microfiber cloths and other workshop ancillaries, Farécla has provided surface finishing solutions to automotive body shops, detailers, boat builders, wood workers, composites manufacturers and GRP molders since 1952, and its products are now sold in over 120 countries worldwide.



