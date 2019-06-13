Grant Program Helps Electrify New Wave of Zero Emission School Bus Deliveries

ADOMANI-powered School Buses are revolutionizing student transportation

ADOMANI®-powered school bus deliveries aided by California Energy Commission's grant program

The grant solicitation announced $75 Million in Clean Energy Job Creation funding to fund projects that replace old diesel school buses in California” — California Energy Commission

REDWOOD CITY, CALIFORNIA, USA, June 13, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Electrified Public School buses are clearly the future of student transportation. ADOMANI Electric , a leader in electrified vehicle technology, has developed a wide array of fully electric school buses and other utility vehicles for the public use. The recent sale of a fleet of electrified cargo vans to the city of Santa Clara is just another validation as to the impact of their electrification platforms.Working with BlueBird, one of the largest school bus producers in the world, ADOMANI developed, produces and delivers all-electric school buses with 125 miles of range and simplified recharging parameters. Recent successes include delivery of an all-electric Bluebird/ADOMANI school bus to the Fowler Unified School District outside of Fresno and five buses to the Twin Rivers School district in northern Sacramento County. Vehicles such as this fit perfectly with the recent release (June 3, 2019) of the California Energy Commission's Grant Solicitation program that will help fund electric school bus sales throughout the state.Clearly the first question a public school board needs to address with regards to full electrification of their bus fleet is paying for them. California has already mandated that all new school bus purchases after 2020 must be electrified. The California Energy Commission's Grant Solicitation program will help fund the procurement of new fully electric school buses across the state."The grant solicitation announced $75 Million in Clean Energy Job Creation funding to fund projects that replace old diesel school buses in California," their recent report states. "These funds are evenly distributed among four regions ($18.75 million per region (Northern, Central, Southern California and Los Angeles, County). The Clean Transportation Program component of this solicitation was an offer to fund up to $60,000 in electric vehicle (EV) infrastructure for each of the electric school buses awarded under this solicitation."Recent advancements in ADOMANI's line of efficient and clean electric school buses are the perfect fit for the future of student transportation. Of key interest to school administrators, ADOMANI offers a program that converts original diesel buses to all electric at far less cost than new electric buses. Using California Energy Commission funds and state-available rebates, these buses could cost school districts zero dollars to make upgrade to full-electric propulsion. That's a plan we can all get behind.For more information go to www.adomanielectric.com 