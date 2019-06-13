1st United Credit Union Offers Pre-Travel Money Tips for the Bay Area

1st United Credit Union offers easy tips to help their members in the Bay Area finalize planning on summer travel plans

PLEASANTON, CA, UNITED STATES, June 13, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- 1st United Credit Union Offers Pre-Travel Money Tips for the Bay Area1st United Credit Union offers easy tips to help their members in the Bay Area finalize planning on summer travel plans, keep their money safe, and minimize spending throughout a trip.Many in the Bay Area are getting ready for some exciting travel plans as summer quickly approaches. There are 4 things that can be done to plan for finances during a trip according to this Credit Union.1) Tell Your Credit Union You Are TravelingThe first thing on the Credit Union’s financial to-do list before traveling is to let your credit union know of your plans and inform them which credit cards you will be bringing with you. This will ensure that they do not report unusual activity on the account and potentially block a card. It also gives them a chance to keep an eye on things for you and catch fraudulent activity early on. 1st United members can notify their Credit Union by filling out their quick and easy Notification of Travel Form.2) Set Up Account AlertsCredit Unions can proactively monitor suspicious activity on your account when you set up account and fraud alerts ahead of your vacation. They especially recommend this if you plan on traveling abroad. Sign up for text alerts with your Credit Union to protect you, your money, and your identity.3) Budget for Your TripIt is always a good idea to have a plan for spending ahead of a trip. Budgeting will help outline how much you should plan on spending and many find that it is helpful to set daily limits for spending or withdrawals while on vacation. 1st United Credit Union members can talk with branch staff if you need assistance making a budget for your trip or simply utilize their online money manager tool.4) Automate Bill PaymentsIf you will be away for an extended period of time during your vacation, it may be a good idea to set up one-time or recurring bill payments. Setting up automated payments is free for 1st United Credit Union members and creates a more convenient way to manage your bills without having to worry while you are away.This pre-travel money to-do list is an excellent resource for those in the Bay Area with summer travel plans. Working with your local Credit Union can help make any vacation safer, better organized, and less stressful.Contact 1st United Credit UnionLisha Fabris, Communications Managerlfabris@1stunitedcu.org(925) 598-4782About 1st United Credit Union1st United Credit Union proudly serves the San Francisco East Bay Area with 8 convenient branches in Alameda, Berkeley, Castro Valley, Fremont, Hayward, Oakland, Pleasanton, and San Leandro. This local, down-to-earth financial institution offers online banking, mobile banking, ATMs, and various other services to provide a simpler, faster, and friendlier banking experience. Learn how you can become a member and take advantage of their helpful tips and tools to plan for your next vacation and the rest of your life.



