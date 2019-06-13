Shannon's summer online fine art auction will feature over 160 artworks by noted, listed artists, at approachable prices

Lot No. 15, DAVID BURLIUK, American/Russian (1882-1967), Tea Party, oil on panel, signed, 8 x 10 inches, Estimate:$3,000-5,000 Lot No. 7, FRANK VINCENT DUMOND, American (1865-1951), Field in Spring, oil on canvas, signed, 24 x 30 inches, Estimate:$3,000-5,000 Lot No. 116, JOHANN BERTHELSEN, American (1883-1972), Washington Square, oil on canvas, signed, 14 x 12 inches, Estimate:$3,000-5,000

Among the many gems in this sale is a collection of paintings by David Burliuk, a Russian Post-Impressionist known for his use of brightly colored impasto.

MILFORD, CONN., UNITED STATES, June 13, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Shannon’s Fine Art Auctioneers announces their Summer Online Fine Art Auction to be held online on Thursday, June 20th at 2:00PM. The sale includes over 160 lots of quality fine art available at approachable prices for collectors at every level. The Online Catalog is available now at www.shannons.com Among the many gems in this sale is a collection of paintings by David Burliuk , a Russian Post-Impressionist artist who is well known for his use of brightly colored impasto. Other Impressionism included in the sale is a collection of French paintings by Dietz Edzard, his wife Suzanne Eisendieck and Paris painter, Jules Herve.Modern and contemporary highlights include fine prints by Martin Lewis, Joan Miro, Marc Chagall, Sam Francis, Louise Nevelson, Paul Jenkins, Richard Anuszkiewicz and more.The sale also features traditional landscape and cityscape painting from the 19th-20th Centuries by listed artists including Gustave Wiegand, William Merritt Post, Alfred Morang and Wilson Henry Irvine.Among the other highlights from the sale are a Connecticut Landscape by Frank Vincent Dumond and a scene of Washington Square by Johann Berthelson. Bronzes are led by a pair of pelican bookends by Edgar Brandt, and “Driller” by Aaron Goodelman.There is something for everyone in this auction with most works priced below $5,000 and little to no reserves.Previews will be held on weekdays, starting Wednesday, June 12th, and continuing through Wednesday, June 19th (closed weekends). Preview hours are 11AM-5PM, eastern time. The auction will start promptly at 2:00PM ET on Thursday, June 20th via Invaluable.com and LiveAuctioneers.com.A link to the sale will is available on the Shannon’s homepage. Bidding will take place live online through Invaluable.com or LiveAuctioneers.com. Absentee bids can be arranged by request through shannons.com, by contacting the gallery or in-person during the preview. Shannon’s will host their next auction in October 2019. Consignments are accepted year-round.To consign a single piece of artwork, an estate or a collection, you may call (203) 877-1711; or send an e-mail to info@shannons.com. To learn more about Shannon’s Fine Art Auctioneers and the Thursday, June 20th auction, please visit www.shannons.com or follow them on social media.



