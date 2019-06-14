The Pointer Sister Ever After Exhibit celebrating 50 yrs of the Pointer Sisters

anita pointer of the pointer sisters

The Pointer Sister Ever After exhibit at The Hollywood Museum celebrating 50 yrs of the Pointer Sisters

LOS ANGELES, CA, USA, June 14, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- THE HOLLYWOOD MUSEUM WILL UNVEIL ITS NEWEST EXHIBIT

A POINTER SISTER “EVER AFTER” EXHIBIT ON JUNE 20TH 2019

50YRS THROUGH THE EYES OF ANITA POINTER

ANITA POINTER WILL UNVEIL THE EXHIBIT

WHO: Join host, DONELLE DADIGAN (Founder/President of The Hollywood Museum), and a celebrated roster of stars including Anita Pointer and her sister Bonnie Pointer, Ted Lange, Freda Payne, Courtney Stodden , among many others , as they unveil the latest exhibit at The Hollywood Museum.

WHAT: THE HOLLYWOOD MUSEUM’S A POINTER SISTER “EVER AFTER” EXHIBIT OPENING NIGHT GALA

WHEN: Thursday, June 20th, 2019 - 6:00 – 9:00 PM

WHERE: THE HOLLYWOOD MUSEUM, 1660 N. Highland Ave. (at Hollywood Blvd.), Los Angeles, CA 90028

EDITORS/PRODUCERS: The Hollywood Museum (www.thehollywoodmuseum.com) announced today, plans for their latest exhibit to be unveiled at a VIP/Media only gala

Hollywood Ca- Donelle Dadigan, Founder & President of The World Famous Hollywood Museum, announced today a very special Exhibit unveiling : 50 years of Iconic Fashion, Wardrobe Design and Memorabilia created by the sensational career of The Pointer Sisters as seen through the eyes of one of the original Pointer Sisters, Anita Pointer.

For the first time ever this impressive volume of collectibles targeted for audiences of all ages will be on display and open to the public exhibiting on the entire 2nd floor of the Hollywood Museum in the Historic Max Factor Building on Hollywood and Highland.

“We are just so thrilled to have been chosen to display this incredible collection at The Hollywood Museum and present it to the public- I’ve been a fan of The Pointer Sisters for years. We have a very exciting and fun presentation planned out for this unique experience... we are not holding anything back!”- Donelle Dadigan, owner of The Hollywood Museum

“I kept almost everything I wore on stage through the years. If it weren’t for my grand daughter Roxie McKain, our Project Manager, all this would still be sitting in stor- age... it took her team along with our Creative Director, Melissa Simpson, about two years to catalog everything and I am so proud of all the hard work we have accomplished- it’s a very exciting and fun exhibit, with lots of live videos, posters, jewelry, vintage merchandise- even a disco floor!... it’s all there!” - Anita Pointer

CELEBRITIES THAT ARE CONFIRMED TO ATTEND INCLUDE:

ANITA POINTER, BONNIE POINTER , TED LANGE ( THE LOVE BOAT), FREDA PAYNE-(MUSIC STAR), GLORIA GARAUYA-(HOW TO GET AWAY WITH MURDER), KATHY GARVER ( SISSY, FAMILY AFFAIR), JACKLYN LOPEZ( ACTRESS),

EM HOGGETT( MUSIC ARTIST), JAX MALCOM(Crazy Ex Girlfriend), CONNER DEAN(Cool Cats),

PATTI NEGRI( Good Witch), JOHN EDDINS ( actor), STACIA GATES ( actress) , EM HOGGET ( music star), GEORGIA T. WILLOW (ABC'S FOR THE PEOPLE), KANDIE( recording artist)

JORDAN EUGENE LANE ( actor), JANE WIDDOP( actress) , JENASHA ROY(ABC FRESH OFF THE BOAT), BRIANA ROY (DISNEY'S "RAVENS HOME"),JAKI NELSON ( Billboard Top 10 recording artist), BROOKLYN ROBINSON( actor), BRYSON ROBINSON ( actor), SEAN-RYAN PETERSEN ( actor)

HUNTER PAYTON ( actor), KACEY FIFIELD( actress), KAYLYN SLEVIN and many more



With over 1000 items on display, EVER AFTER has been curated as a Cultural Epilogue revolv- ing around the music industry and it’s influence on our country’s political history. Experience the golden years of music spanning over five decades as their repertoire includes such diverse genres as pop, disco, jazz, R&B, blues, soul, funk, dance, country and rock.

Enjoy and learn about the original vintage dresses the Pointer Sisters wore on stage along with cus- tom designed pieces created by top industry designers as we honor them.

Also please enjoy The EVER AFTER gift shop located in the main lobby of The Hollywood Mu- seum with custom designed jewelry, handbags, tee shirts and hats with collectible memorabilia and more!

ABOUT THE HOLLYWOOD MUSEUM

See 10,000 Authentic Show Business Treasures spotlighting more than 100 years of Hollywood history - from the Silent’s to Talkies, to Hollywood's Golden Era, Film Noir, Television and its Pioneer Years, through the rebellious 60s, special effects 70s, evolving 80s, involved 90s, technological 2000s, and beyond to current day heartthrobs! The Hollywood Museum's exhibits showcase the best in film, network and cable television, and new digital platforms featuring iconic and fan favorites! Named one of the top tourist attractions by LA Weekly, voted one of the Top 10 Museums in LA by the Los Angeles Tourism & Convention Board, and annually receives the Certificate of Excellence from Trip Advisor. Located in the heart of Hollywood, at the corner of Hollywood Blvd and Highland Ave - The Hollywood Museum in the historic Max Factor Building is the “Official Museum of Hollywood” and offers visitors the most extensive collection of Hollywood memorabilia in the world featuring the glamour of Hollywood legends and stars - past, present and in the making…. See one-of-a-kind costumes, props, photographs, scripts, stars' car collections, personal artifacts, posters, and memorabilia from favorite stars, films and TV shows. The Hollywood Museum is a 501(c)(3) non-profit corporation.

REGULAR HOURS: Wednesday - Sunday: 10:00 am - 5:00 pm

TICKETS: $15 Adults: $12 Seniors (62+): $12 for students with ID and $5 Children under 5.

ADDRESS: 1660 N. Highland Ave. (at Hollywood Blvd.), Los Angeles, CA 90028

MUSEUM INFO: www.TheHollywoodMuseum.com or Tel: (323) 464-7776

FOLLOW THE MUSEUM:
WEBSITE: www.TheHollywoodMuseum.com
FACEBOOK: Facebook.com/TheHollywoodMuseum
TWITTER: @HollywoodMuseum
INSTAGRAM: @HollywoodMuseum

Hollywood Museum Special Event PR Contact:

A Pointer Sister “EVER AFTER” exhibit: Celebrating 50 yrs of the Pointer Sisters

Roger Neal @NEAL PR - prstarus2000@yahoo.com / 323-366-2796



The Hollywood Museum Contact:

Harlan Boll / BHBPR – Harlan@bhbpr.com / 626-296-3757



