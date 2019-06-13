Identity Signal Startup Proxy Launches Open Platform with New Access API and Identity SDK – Initial Integrations Include S2, Traction Guest, HQO, and Join Digital

Cutting-edge technology providers flocking to the platform to build out privacy-oriented, personalized, responsive building services

SAN FRANCISCO, June 13, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Proxy , a startup dedicated to empowering all people with a personal identity signal , announced today that it has launched its open platform with a new Access API and Identity SDK that allow complementary technology providers to leverage Proxy’s identity signal to build out personalized, responsive employee and tenant services.



Proxy Signals, which are emitted from a person’s smartphone, replace the multitude of keys, cards, badges, apps and passwords people typically need to gain access to the buildings, devices, and services they frequently use.





“The missing link in providing personalized services to the people within a building has been real-time identification of individuals within properties,” said Denis Mars, co-founder and CEO of Proxy. “Proxy’s identity signal provides this capability to people and is being rapidly adopted by large enterprises and commercial real estate providers like Dropbox and Hines that want to better serve their employees, tenants and members. These new integrations create an ecosystem that makes Proxy even more valuable to our customers and enables never-before-seen experiences people love.”

Proxy now publishes its API and SDK to enable any technology provider to leverage Proxy’s identity signal within their own solution.

A growing wave of companies has already leveraged Proxy’s new API and SDK to build Proxy Compatibility into their products and services:

Density, for real-time passive tailgating detection. Allows companies to instantly identify and alert on unauthorized tailgaters who follow an authorized person through an access point.

Allows companies to instantly identify and alert on unauthorized tailgaters who follow an authorized person through an access point. Traction Guest, for enterprise visitor management. Allows for seamless mobile tap in and access for visitors.

Allows for seamless mobile tap in and access for visitors. HQO, for responsive tenant experiences with mo bile access. Enables the HqO app to embed Proxy Signal into its functionality offering commercial landlords seamless mobile access for their tenant employees consolidated into a single app alongside all the capabilities of HqO's tenant experience platform.

Enables the HqO app to embed Proxy Signal into its functionality offering commercial landlords seamless mobile access for their tenant employees consolidated into a single app alongside all the capabilities of HqO's tenant experience platform. Join Digital, for real-time network service authentication. Integrates Join ZeroTrust platform with Proxy to automatically sign-in and manage user access to network and data services as well as physical buildings.

Integrates Join ZeroTrust platform with Proxy to automatically sign-in and manage user access to network and data services as well as physical buildings. S2, for automatic credential syncing. Provides automatic, real-time syncing of access credentials between the Netbox access control system and the Proxy Mobile Access System.

Dropbox is one of Proxy customers that sees the tremendous potential of Proxy's open platform. “Other technologies are able to integrate and become ‘Proxy Compatible’ with incredible speed,” said Chris Bauer, Physical Security Systems Architect at Dropbox. “The Platform API and SDK make Proxy even more valuable for us, with capabilities bound only by your imagination.”

“What initially attracted us to Proxy was their steadfast commitment to seamless experiences while protecting personal privacy,” said Maria Osipova, VP of Marketing at Traction Guest. “For us, the privacy piece was key – people retain control over their data and can opt-in for personalized experiences. We’re really excited to roll out this integration to our joint customers.”

“This is just the tip of the iceberg,” said Mars. “With all these new third-party integrations, the Proxy Platform will be used to serve people across a limitless number of spaces – from the workplace to transportation, to retail, to education and the home.”

Proxy will demonstrate its identity signal technology and select API integrations during the Realcomm 2019 conference, taking place June 13-14 in Nashville, Tenn. To learn more, visit https://www.proxy.com/ or https://www.proxy.com/developer/ .

About Proxy

Proxy is on a mission to empower every person on the planet with a unique identity signal they own and control. The signal, emitted from a smartphone, allows people to securely authenticate to any device or service, similar to a universal single sign-on for the physical world. Today, large enterprises like WeWork and Dropbox enable their employees, contractors, and visitors to use their Proxy for frictionless access through secured doors, elevators, and turnstiles, and to create personalized experiences throughout the workplace. With Proxy, users own their identity and have complete control over their privacy and personal data. Learn more at www.proxy.com and follow us on Twitter @proxy .

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/4e6be45a-90b5-410f-ae49-260c5d2ee695



