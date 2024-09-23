WSP Tops ENR's International Design Firm Ranking for Fourth Consecutive Year

WSP also maintains a top spot across several regional and market segment lists.



MONTREAL, Sept. 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WSP Global Inc. (TSX: WSP) (“WSP” or the “Corporation”) is pleased to reaffirm its No. 1 position in Engineering News-Record’s (ENR) 2024 list of the Top 225 International Design Firms, a standing the Corporation has proudly held since 2021. Widely regarded in the industry, this annual ranking is determined based on design-specific export revenue generated from projects outside each firm’s home market ─ in WSP’s case, Canada.

The Corporation is also ranked No. 4 on the 2024 Top 150 Global Design Firms list, maintaining its place in the top 5 based on total design-specific revenue worldwide, regardless of where a project is carried out.

In addition, WSP’s solid performance in the market- and region-specific rankings continues to demonstrate the depth of its multidisciplinary approach and its ability to be locally dedicated while leveraging global scale. Among the highlights, the Corporation maintained top placements in the Transportation and Building market segments and captured pole positions for the third consecutive year in the U.S. and Australia/Oceania regional categories.

“Being consistently and prominently featured in ENR’s annual rankings is a considerable achievement, and it fuels us to keep pushing the boundaries of innovation and sustainable solutions. Our 2024 rankings are a testament to the collective force of our 69,300 professionals and the trust of our clients who value our holistic and Future Ready® approach to solving the world’s most complex challenges,” said Alexandre L’Heureux, President and Chief Executive Officer of WSP Global.





As WSP strives to become the industry’s undisputed leader, the Corporation expects its progress will continue to be reflected in the annual ENR rankings. Indeed, its service offering continues to evolve to respond to the needs of its clients and communities. WSP is currently ranked No. 4 in the Power segment. However, the Corporation recently announced its agreement to acquire POWER Engineers, Incorporated (“POWER”), a prominent brand in the U.S. Power & Energy sector, marking a transformative step that will position WSP at the forefront of the energy transition once the transaction closes.



FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Certain information regarding WSP contained herein are not based on historical facts and may constitute forward-looking statements or forward-looking information under Canadian securities laws (collectively, “forward-looking statements”). Forward-looking statements may include estimates, plans, strategic ambitions, objectives, expectations, opinions, forecasts, projections, guidance, outlook or other statements that are not statements of fact. Forward-looking statements made by the Corporation in this press release include statements about its strategic ambitions, future positioning in the ENR rankings, evolution of its service offerings and its intention to acquire POWER. These forward-looking statements are based on a number of assumptions believed by the Corporation to be reasonable as at the date of this press release, including assumptions about the Corporation’s ability to maintain its positioning in the ENR rankings; general economic and political conditions; the state of the global economy; the economies of the regions and industries in which the Corporation operates the realization of expected benefits from the acquisition of POWER.

Although WSP believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, it can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to have been correct. These statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties and may be based on assumptions that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated or implied in the forward-looking statements, and such risks include, but are not limited to, the deterioration of our financial position or revenues; WSP’s inability to successfully integrate POWER’s business upon completion of the acquisition; and the potential failure to realize anticipated benefits from the POWER acquisition.

The complete version of the cautionary note including the risk factors, which, if realized, could cause the Corporation's actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in forward-looking statements, is included in section 20 “Risk Factors” of WSP's MD&A for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2023, as supplemented by WSP’s MD&A for the second quarter and six-month period ended June 29, 2024, each of which is available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date hereof and WSP does not assume any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise unless expressly required by applicable securities laws.

ABOUT WSP

As one of the largest professional services firms in the world, WSP exists to future-proof our cities and our environment. It provides strategic advisory, engineering, and design services to clients seeking sustainable solutions in the transportation, infrastructure, environment, building, energy, water, and mining sectors. Its 69,300 trusted professionals are united by the common purpose of creating positive, long-lasting impacts on the communities it serves through a culture of innovation, integrity, and inclusion. In 2023, WSP reported $14.4B (CAD) in revenue. The Corporation’s shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: WSP).



FOR ADDITIONAL INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT:



Alain Michaud

Chief Financial Officer

WSP Global Inc.

alain.michaud@wsp.com

Phone: 438-843-7317

Photos accompanying this release are available at the following links:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/2aef1d29-ba7d-496a-b260-652b128d1373

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/645ee539-2fcf-4c44-ae05-90523cd68742

WSP (by market) WSP Tops ENR's International Design Firm Ranking for Fourth Consecutive Year WSP (by Region) WSP Tops ENR's International Design Firm Ranking for Fourth Consecutive Year

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.