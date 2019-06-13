MiX Telematics Presents Transport Topics Webinar: 5 Telematics Reports Every Fleet Needs

BOCA RATON, Fla., June 13, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MiX Telematics, a leading global provider of fleet and asset management solutions, announced today that it will present a webinar titled "5 Telematics Reports Every Fleet Needs.” Hosted by Transport Topics, the event will take place June 20, 2019 at 2 p.m. ET.



/EIN News/ -- In the age of ELDs, fleets are now able to collect huge volumes of data on fleet operations. But most aren’t effectively analyzing and leveraging that data to improve safety and efficiency. In this session, fleet management veteran Adam Bruttell, Vice President at MiX Telematics North America, will review the 5 Telematics Reports Every Fleet Needs, and describe how fleets can improve their ability to collect and analyze ELD data to drive ongoing operational improvements.

Attendees will:



Learn which ELD data elements are most essential to track

See examples of real-world reports for drivers, fleet staff and management

Gain an understanding for how the reports and data can be used to impact safety and efficiency

To register, visit the Transport Topics web site here .

About MiX Telematics

MiX Telematics is a leading global provider of fleet and mobile asset management solutions delivered as SaaS to customers managing over 750,000 subscribers in more than 120 countries. In the U.S., MiX Telematics offers self-service telematics software that runs on any mobile device and, enterprise solutions that are ELD compliant and come with Service for Life and dedicated account managers who proactively monitor customers' systems for optimal use. The company's products and services provide fleets of all sizes with solutions for efficiency, safety, compliance and security. MiX Telematics was founded in 1996 and has offices in the United States, South Africa, the United Kingdom, Uganda, Brazil, Australia and the United Arab Emirates as well as a network of more than 130 fleet partners worldwide. MiX Telematics shares are publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: MIXT) and the Johannesburg Stock Exchange (JSE: MIX). For more information, visit www.mixtelematics.com.

