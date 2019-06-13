Right On Brands Provides Update on Rollout of ENDO Water Distributor Network

Announces initial placement orders for its CBD-infused Endo Water from Major National Beverage and Food Distributors

/EIN News/ -- DALLAS, June 13, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via OTC PR WIRE -- Right On Brands, Inc. ™ (OTCQB: RTON) a fully reporting SEC company, and developer of ENDO Water™, a pH balanced, hemp-infused, Premium CBD drink, today provided a business update and announced that the Company has received initial placement orders of approximately $300,000 since January 1st.



Dr. Ashok Patel, CEO and President of Right On Brands, commented, “I am pleased to report we are making tremendous progress in the rollout of Right On Brands’ National Distributor Network acquisition plan, which focuses on acquiring well-established beverage and food distributors in high-valued consumer markets across the U.S. Vic Morrison, the Company’s Executive Vice President - Corporate Development, has been responsible for adding a total of 12 new distributors since we announced this initiative last November.”

Dr. Patel continued, “We view each new distributor as a strategic profit partner with hundreds to thousands of retail points of distribution for our products; initially for our ENDO Water™ product line of four delicious flavors: Pure, Lemon Lime, Cucumber and Watermelon, which also come in sparkling varieties.”

Mr. Morrison said, “Many distributors are reordering and now asking to sell our full line of ENDO Brands™. This includes ENDO Water, ENDO Ease, our highly effective topical pain reliever and ENDO Drops, our alcohol free, coconut oil-based tinctures, containing full spectrum select hemp oil, which also is available in a salmon flavor for pets.

“A major milestone for Right On Brands was our announcement earlier this year that we had signed an ‘Exclusive Distribution Deal with a South Florida Budweiser Distributor for CBD-based ENDO Brands products.’ Double Eagle Distribution, Inc. has agreed to carry and distribute the entire CBD-based ENDO Brands product line in return for an exclusive distribution agreement for Broward and Palm counties. Double Eagle distributes over 1,000 alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverage SKUs.

“Most recently,” Mr. Morrison said, “we announced that we achieved another major milestone with the addition of Boardwalk Distribution, the largest independently owned distributor in the state of Oklahoma. They sell beer, wine, spirits and non-alcoholic items to liquor stores, grocery stores, convenience stores, bars, restaurants, hotels, event venues and casinos. Boardwalk Distribution has over 3,000 points of distribution and will also carry our full line of waters, tinctures and pain relief products.

“In March we signed an exclusive distribution agreement with Worldwide Beverage Group located in Lenexa, KS for our full line of CBD-based ENDO Brands products. Worldwide is going to cover the entire state of Kansas which definitely expands our distribution footprint in the Midwest.”

About Double Eagle Distributing

Double Eagle Distributing is an objective-oriented, South Florida distributor that creates value for its supplier and retail partners through unparalleled focus and execution. In tandem, Double Eagle maintains its commitment to social responsibility, the environment and giving back to its community.

“OUR VISION IS TO LEAD THE INDUSTRY BY CONSISTENTLY PROVIDING THE FINEST PRODUCTS AND UNPARALLELED SERVICE...” Double Eagle Distributing, Inc. Mission Statement

Visit the Company’s website at: http://www.doubleeagledist.com/

About Boardwalk Distribution

Boardwalk Distribution is the largest independently owned distributor in the state of Oklahoma. The Company sells beer, wine, spirits and non-alcoholic items to liquor stores, grocery stores, convenience stores, bars, restaurants, hotels, event venues and casinos. Formed in May of 2012, Boardwalk has quickly expanded to provide statewide coverage. We are dedicated to building our suppliers' brands and delivering the best service to our customers.

For more information visit: http://www.boardwalkdistribution.com/

About Worldwide Beverage Group

Worldwide distributes high quality wine, premium spirits and handcrafted beer throughout the state of Kansas. We offer exceptional customer service and a handpicked portfolio selected by the talented and knowledgeable Worldwide Team. Please don’t just take our word for it, see for yourself: view our entire portfolio at: www.sevenfifty.com/wwbevgroup

Founded in 2000, Worldwide continually aspires to be a premier distribution partner to our suppliers and customers. We take a progressive approach to the industry and our market by presenting products of quality and value that meet the demands of our customers.

Visit the Worldwide Beverage Group website at: www.worldwidebeveragegroup.com

About Right On Brands, Inc.

Right On Brands, Inc.™ is a Carrollton, TX, Dallas area-based, consumer goods company specializing in brand development of hemp and cannabis-based food and beverage products for health conscious individuals. Right On Brands consists of four operating segments: ENDO Brands™, Humbly Hemp™, ENDO Labs™ and ENDO Wellness Centers™.

Visit our corporate website at: https://RightOnBrands.com

Forward Looking Statements



This press release contains information that constitutes forward-looking statements made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All such forward-looking statements involve risk and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from any future results described by the forward-looking statements. Risk factors that could contribute to such differences include those matters more fully disclosed in the Company's reports filed with the SEC. The forward-looking information provided herein represents the Company's estimates as of the date of this press release, and subsequent events and developments may cause the Company's estimates to change. The Company specifically disclaims any obligation to update the forward-looking information in the future. Therefore, this forward-looking information should not be relied upon as representing the Company's estimates of its future financial performance as of any date subsequent to the date of this press release.

For Information about Right On Brands Distribution

If you are a food or beverage distributor and are interested in carrying a full line of CDB-infused and hemp-based snack products, please contact Vic Morrison: (323) 486-1809 x304; vic@rightonbrands.com.

To Order ENDO Brands Products

Visit our ENDO Brands website at: https://www.endobrands.com

