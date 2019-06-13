Nine23 and SyncDog announce their global partnership enabling mobile workers with a new level of security

Partnership with SyncDog provides Nine23 with a BYOD secure mobile workspace at enterprise-grade security for the UK

SOUTHAMPTON, UK, June 13, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Nine23 Ltd, a highly-focused UK mobile security solutions company servicing the public and private sectors has announced its partnership with US company SyncDog , Inc. The joint offering will enable mobile workforces to access cloud-based collaboration tools from their own devices with a new, higher level of security. FLEXContainer combines a full suite of applications (Office 365 email client, calendar, contacts, Dropbox, SharePoint etc.) with an architecture that securely protects the Bring Your Own Device (BYOD) end users through FIPS 140-2, AES 256-bit encryption. FLEXContainer removes the compromise of choosing between increased security or increased productivity - it provides both.FLEXContainer enables an unrestricted and highly secure collaboration between mobile employees and their enterprise with a containerised NIST-certified workspace which keeps business data and applications separate from personal use information on any device. The platform can be deployed over Nine23’s UK accredited private cloud Platform FLEX, on-premises or a mix of both, depending on the security requirements of the business.Stuart McKean, CEO of Nine23 comments: “Overly-restricted mobile security policies have forced many employees into a situation where they need to carry two phones – one for work, one for personal use. Traditional enterprise mobility management (EMM) solutions do little to help as they focus on the device rather than the data, making them vulnerable to malware and other threats.“The strategic partnership with SyncDog enables us to add a true BYOD secure solution to our FLEX platform, which is another key step in enabling our clients with the leading edge of mobile security tech. FLEXContainer is a trusted endpoint that enables frontline users to use their own devices and connect to their secure work environment, in particular at government security classifications.”Brian Egenrieder, Chief Revenue Officer at SyncDog commented; “Nine23’s focus on secure mobile technology for regulated workplaces is an ideal complement for SyncDog. We help expand their offering to include the ability to isolate and encrypt email as well as other sensitive data and files, on all devices – even un-managed personal phones and tablets. We are looking forward to working with Nine23 to provide mobile solutions to the global marketplace that are more accessible for end-users, while providing increased security and greater cost savings for the enterprise.”Nine23 successfully launched and demonstrated FLEXContainer at Cyber UK in April 2019 and received interest from multiple public and private sector organisations.



