The Winner’s Pathways -Vijay Anand’s Amazon#1 Best Seller

NEW DELHI, NEW DELHI, INDIA, June 14, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- India’s leading Leadership and Business Coach Vijay Anand ’s latest launch “The Winner’s Pathways” which won Amazon #1 Best seller is not just a book but a mechanism to unearth manifold layers of strengths within each individual to achieve desired and deserving results. The Winner’s Pathways is an insight of author Vijay Anand and understanding the reasons of people’s struggle to balance between the four essential domains (Self, family, work & community) of life and covers the 8 critical domains of life:• To know yourself• Brand You (Discover your Brand)• You are in Action• Special Ability of Your Brain• Checklist before Takeoff• Measurable Goals benefit (excellence)• The Golden Key to Success• Leadership EssentialAuthor Vijay, who took one year to write the entire book, emphasizes that the Winner’s Pathways system helps the individual to grow to the best version of their life. The complete framework is backed by simple action points to implement while moving to the path less traveled. The book is backed by over 50 leadership philosophies from the world’s best leaders who have changed the world with their footprint.Stated Dr. David Lincoln President , NLP TRAINER, Psychologist ANLP (India). “Vijay has put together an interesting book that contains some procedures and techniques, which will definitely increase your ability to function better in our ever-changing world. One of the principles of success is called the principle of least effort and this is achieved by putting your brain into automatic mode an automatic mode of success. Vijay has addressed this principle very successfully”“Vijay, with his experience has visualized the everyday rut of life and the complexities associated in keeping a balance between work, family, society and most importantly self. As and when one starts aligning with the inner self the meek and insecure emerges as a confident and powerful personality. This book can be taken up as a manual which can transform our lives. It has answered all those queries which a person asks to himself almost at every point of time .”Endorsed by Sandeep Marwah, the founder of AAFT and film City Noida. Honored with Dadasaheb Phalke Film Foundation Award.“The Winner’s Pathways is a heartwarming and an 'easy to use approach' to the serious business of self-evolution and actualization in an endeavor to reach the pinnacle of life. Vijay Anand deserves Compliments for providing practical ways to be a better manager and leader in all aspects of life! This book comprehensively and beautifully describes people-centered leadership in a lucid manner, stated Dr. Divya Jaitly TV Anchor|Speaker|Entrepreneur/Co Founder - The Advanced Learning Institute, CII Advisory - Indian Women Network, PuneThe book is published by Adhyyan publicationAbout the AuthorVijay Anand is an authorpreneur, professional speaker, mentor, seminar leader, business success coach, consultant, NLP practitioner, philanthropist –Gallup Certified Strength Coach and a Strength Scientist. He is the associate vice president in a Fortune 50 company. Throughout his corporate journey, he took to mentoring and coaching a plethora of corporate individuals and young entrepreneurs embarking on their respective journeys towards professional progress or brand enhancement. He is the brain behind Leadership Essential, whose purpose is to bring individuals closer than they have ever imagined, to their business and personal goals. He is a recipient of the Bharat Gaurav Award 2017 in the Leadership Education, mentoring and coaching category. His initiative is to help 1 million youth to have access to world class leadership education for free. This movement allows NGO’s, Government organization and universities to host his program for free as service to the nation.A by-product of this endeavor was being trained with the most elite in the industry-names on the likes of Robin Sharma and Brian Tracy.Connect with author vijay@vijayanandauthor.com

