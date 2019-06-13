The Global Surface Roughness Measurement Market 2019 with Forecasts to 2025 - Rising Adoption of Non-contact Measurement Techniques

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, June 13, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Surface Roughness Measurement Market by Component (Probes, software Cameras, Lighting Equipment), Surface Type (2D and 3D), Technique Type (Contact and noncontact), Vertical (Automotive, Energy & Power) and Geography - Global forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The SRM market was valued at USD 727.5 million in 2018 and is projected to reach USD 998 million by 2025; it is estimated to record a CAGR of 4.51% from 2019 to 2025.

The growth of the SRM market can be attributed to the growing requirement for improving product quality and manufacturing processes and increasing expenditure on research and development activities. However, the dearth of skilled workforce and inclination toward conventional measuring solutions are the major restraints for the growth of the SRM market.

Rising adoption of non-contact measurement techniques is the key growth opportunities for the growth of the SRM market. Major challenges faced by the SRM market is the integration of operations due to the implementation of IoT.



Major participants in the value chain of the SRM ecosystem include R&D engineers, component suppliers, OEMs, distributors, end users, and post-sales service providers. A maximum value addition is done by OEMs in the surface roughness measurement ecosystem.

Carl Zeiss (Carl Zeiss AG (Germany)), Taylor Hobson (UK), Mahr (Germany), Tokyo Seimitsu Co., Ltd. (Tokyo Seimitsu (Japan)), Hexagon AB (Hexagon (Sweden)), Faro Technologies (Faro (US)), Nikon Corporation (Nikon (Japan)), KEYENCE Corporation (KEYENCE (Japan)), Mitutoyo Corporation (Mitutoyo (Japan)), EXTECH (US), Wenzel (Germany), Starrett (US), JENOPTIK AG (Germany), The Sempre Group (UK), Alicona Imaging GmbH (Austria), Kosaka laboratory Ltd. (Japan), KRSS GmbH (Germany), Zygo Corporation (US), Horiba Ltd. (Japan), and Fowler (US) are a few of the major companies dominating the SRM market.

Key Benefits of Buying the Report

The report would help leaders/new entrants in this market in the following ways:

This report segments the surface roughness measurement market comprehensively and provides the closest market size projection for all subsegments across different regions.

The report helps stakeholders understand the pulse of the market and provides them with information on key drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities for market growth.

This report would help stakeholders understand their competitors better and gain more insights to improve their position in the business. The competitive landscape section includes competitor ecosystem, product developments and launches, partnerships, and mergers and acquisitions.

Key Topics Covered



1 Introduction

1.1 Study Objectives

1.2 Definition

1.3 Study Scope

1.3.1 Years Considered

1.4 Currency

1.5 Limitation

1.6 Package Size

1.7 Stakeholders



2 Research Methodology

2.1 Research Data

2.1.1 Secondary Data

2.1.1.1 Secondary Sources

2.1.2 Primary Data

2.1.2.1 Key Data From Primary Sources

2.1.2.2 Breakdown of Primaries

2.1.3 Secondary and Primary Research

2.1.3.1 Key Industry Insights

2.2 Market Size Estimation

2.2.1 Bottom-Up Approach

2.2.2 Top-Down Approach

2.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

2.4 Research Assumptions



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights

4.1 Attractive Market Opportunities in Surface Roughness Measurement

4.2 Surface Roughness Measurement Market, By Surface Type

4.3 Surface Roughness Measurement Market, By Technique

4.4 Surface Roughness Measurement Market in APAC, By Country and Vertical

4.5 Surface Roughness Measurement Market, By Geography



5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Evolution

5.3 Market Dynamics

5.3.1 Drivers

5.3.1.1 Growing Requirement for Improving Product Quality and Manufacturing Processes

5.3.1.2 Increasing Expenditure on Research and Development Activities

5.3.2 Restraints

5.3.2.1 Dearth of Skilled Workforce and Inclination Toward Conventional Measuring Solutions

5.3.3 Opportunities

5.3.3.1 Rising Adoption of Noncontact Measurement Techniques

5.3.4 Challenges

5.3.4.1 Integration of Operations Due to Implementation of IoT

5.4 Value Chain Analysis

5.5 Industry Standards and Parameters for Measurement

5.6 Emerging Trends

5.6.1 Rapid Development of Technologically Advanced Sensors

5.6.2 Increased Use of Scanning Techniques for Inspecting Machine Components

5.6.3 Technological Advances in Surface Characterization



6 Surface Roughness Measurement Market, By Component

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Probes

6.2.1 Probes Will Held the Largest Share of the Market By Component During Forecast Period

6.3 Frame Grabbers

6.3.1 Increasing Use of Noncontact Surface Roughness Measurement Machines to Drive the Market for Frame Grabbers

6.4 Lighting Equipment

6.4.1 Increasing Demand for Lighting Equipment to Drive the Surface Roughness Measurement Market

6.5 Cameras

6.5.1 Frame Rates

6.5.1.1 25-125 FPS Frame Rates to Hold the Largest Share of the Market in 2018

6.5.2 Format

6.5.2.1 Area Scan Cameras

6.5.2.1.1 The Demand for Area Scan Cameras to Grow Significantly During Forecast Period

6.5.2.2 Line Scan Cameras

6.5.2.2.1 Market for Line Scan Cameras to Hold the Largest Share of the Market By Format During Forecast Period

6.5.3 Sensing Technology

6.5.3.1 CCD

6.5.3.1.1 The Demand for CCD Sensing Technology to Grow Significantly During Forecast Period

6.5.3.2 CMOS

6.5.3.2.1 CMOS to Hold the Largest Share of the Market By Sensing Technology in 2018

6.5.4 Interface Standards

6.5.4.1 Camera Link

6.5.4.1.1 Market for Camera Link to Hold the Largest Share of the Market By Interface Standard in 2018

6.5.4.2 Gige Vision

6.5.4.2.1 The Market for Gige Vision to Grow at A Significant Rate During Forecast Period

6.5.4.3 USB 3.0

6.5.4.3.1 Growing Demand for USB 3.0 to Drive the Market By Interface Standards During Forecast Period

6.5.4.4 Coaxpress

6.5.4.4.1 Increasing Usage of Coaxpress to Drive the Market By Interface Standards During Forecast Period

6.5.4.5 Others

6.5.4.5.1 Others to Drive the Market By Interface Standards During Forecast Period

6.5.5 Imaging Technology

6.5.5.1 Structured Light System

6.5.5.1.1 Market for Structured Light System to Grow Significantly During Forecast Period

6.5.5.2 Time-Of-Flight Technique

6.5.5.2.1 Time-Of-Flight Technique to Hold the Largest Share of the Market By Imaging Technology During Forecast Period

6.5.5.3 Stereo Vision System

6.5.5.3.1 Increasing Demand for Stereo Vision System to Drive the Market By Imaging Technology During Forecast Period

6.5.5.4 Comparison Between Various Imaging Technologies

6.6.1 Market for Processors to Grow Significantly During Forecast Period

6.7 Software

6.7.1 Market for Software to Grow at the Highest CAGR During Forecast Period

6.8 Others

6.8.1 Increasing Usage of Others Component to Drive the Overall Surface Roughness Measurement Market



7 Surface Roughness Measurement Market, By Surface Type

7.1 Introduction

7.2 2D

7.2.1 Market for 2D Surface Roughness Measurement Equipment to Hold the Largest Share of the Market By Surface Type

7.3 3D

7.3.1 Market for 3D Surface Roughness Measurement Equipment to Grow at the Highest CAGR During Forecast Period



8 Surface Roughness Measurement Market, By Technique

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Contact Technique

8.2.1 Market for Contact Technique to Hold the Largest Share of the Market By Technique in 2018

8.3 Noncontact Technique

8.3.1 Market for Noncontact Technique to Grow Significantly During Forecast Period



9 Surface Roughness Measurement Market, By Vertical

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Automotive

9.2.1 Automotive Design and Styling

9.2.1.1 Growing Demand for Surface Roughness Measurement Machines for Automotive Design and Styling

9.2.2 Pilot Plant Metrology

9.2.2.1 Increasing Use of Surface Roughness Measurement Machines in Pilot Plant Metrology to Reduce the Overall Cost of Assembly Line

9.2.3 Automotive Component Inspection

9.2.3.1 Growing Usage of Surface Roughness Measurement Machines in Automotive Component Inspection to Drive the Market for Automotive Vertical

9.2.4 Other Applications of SRMms in Automotive Industry

9.2.4.1 Other Applications to Drive the Demand for Surface Roughness Measurement Machines During the Forecast Period

9.3 Aerospace & Defence

9.3.1 Aircraft Component Design and Inspection

9.3.1.1 Growing Use of Surface Roughness Measurement Machines in Aircraft Component Design and Inspection to Drive the Market for Aerospace & Defence Vertical

9.3.2 Defence Equipment Design and Inspection

9.3.2.1 Defence Equipment Design and Inspection Application to Drive the Demand for Surface Roughness Measurement Machines

9.3.3 Space Exploration Equipment Design and Inspection

9.3.3.1 Space Exploration Equipment Design and Inspection Application to Drive the Market for Aerospace & Defence Vertical

9.4 Optics and Metal Bearing

9.4.1 Growing Demand for Surface Roughness Measurement Application in Optical and Metal Bearing Vertical

9.5 Medical& Pharmaceuticals

9.5.1 Growing Demand for the Surgical Implants Inspection to Drive the Market for Medical & Pharmaceutical Vertical

9.6 Semiconductor

9.6.1 Increasing Usage of Surface Roughness Measurement Machines for Inspection of Electronic Components to Drive the Market for Semiconductor Vertical

9.7 Energy & Power

9.7.1 Inspection and Maintenance of Turbines

9.7.1.1 Growing Demand of Component Inspection in Energy & Power Vertical to Drive the Surface Roughness Measurement Market

9.7.2 Inspection and Maintenance of Solar Panels

9.7.2.1 Increasing Demand for Inspection and Maintenance of Solar Panels to Drive the Surface Roughness Measurement Market

9.8 Other Verticals

9.8.1 Growing Demand From Others Vertical to Drive the Surface Roughness Measurement Market During Forecast Period



10 Geographic Analysis

10.1 Introduction

10.2 North America

10.2.1 US

10.2.1.1 US to Hold the Largest Share of the Surface Roughness Measurement Market in 2018

10.2.2 Canada

10.2.2.1 Growing Demand for Component Inspection and Maintenance to Drive the Surface Roughness Measurement Market in Canada

10.2.3 Mexico

10.2.3.1 Surface Roughness Measurement Market in Mexico to Grow at A Significant CAGR During Forecast Period

10.3 Europe

10.3.1 Germany

10.3.1.1 Growing Demand From the Automotive Industry to Drive the Surface Roughness Measurement Market in Germany

10.3.2 France

10.3.2.1 Aerospace & Defence Industry to Drive the Surface Roughness Measurement Market in France

10.3.3 UK

10.3.3.1 Increasing Research and Development Expenditure to Drive the Surface Roughness Measurement Market in UK

10.3.4 Italy

10.3.4.1 Increasing Demand for Quality Control and Reverse Engineering Application to Drive the Surface Roughness Measurement Market

in Italy 102

10.3.5 Spain

10.3.5.1 Increasing Demand for Component Inspection Across Industries to Drive the Surface Roughness Measurement Market in Spain

10.3.6 Rest of Europe

10.3.6.1 Growing Demand From OEMs and Manufacturer to Drive the Surface Roughness Measurement Market in Rest of Europe

10.4 APAC

10.4.1 China

10.4.1.1 Major Industrial Base and Growing Manufacturing Activities to Drive the Surface Roughness Measurement Market China

10.4.2 Japan

10.4.2.1 Growing Demand From Optics and Semiconductor Industries to Drive the Surface Roughness Measurement Market in Japan

10.4.3 South Korea

10.4.3.1 Growing Demand From Electronic Component Manufacturer to Drive the Surface Roughness Measurement Market in South Korea

10.4.4 Rest of APAC

10.4.4.1 Growing Demand From End Use Industries to Drive the Surface Roughness Measurement Market in Rest of APAC

10.5 RoW

10.5.1 South America

10.5.1.1 Growing Demand From Energy & Power Industry to Drive the Surface Roughness Measurement Market in South America

10.5.2 Middle East and Africa

10.5.2.1 Increasing Demand From Aerospace Industry to Drive the Surface Roughness Measurement Market in Middle-East and Africa



11 Competitive Landscape

11.1 Introduction

11.2 Surface Roughness Measurement Market Ranking Analysis, 2018

11.3 Competitive Leadership Mapping, 2018

11.3.1 Visionary Leaders

11.3.2 Innovators

11.3.3 Dynamic Differentiators

11.3.4 Emerging Companies

11.4 Business Strategy Excellence

11.5 Strength of Product Portfolio

11.6 Competitive Situations and Trends

11.6.1 Product Launches

11.6.2 Partnerships, Joint Ventures, and Contracts

11.6.3 Expansions

11.6.4 Collaborations and Agreements

11.6.5 Acquisitions



12 Company Profiles

12.1 Key Players

12.1.1 Mahr

12.1.2 Taylor Hobson

12.1.3 Hexagon AB

12.1.4 EXTECH

12.1.5 Starrett

12.1.6 Carl Zeiss

12.1.7 Mitutoyo Corporation

12.1.8 KEYENCE Corporation

12.1.9 JENOPTIK AG

12.1.10 Tokyo Seimitsu Co., Ltd.

12.2 Other Companies

12.2.1 Faro Technologies

12.2.2 Optimax Imaging Inspection & Measurement Ltd.

12.2.3 Alicona Imaging GmbH

12.2.4 Kosaka Laboratory Ltd.

12.2.5 Wenzel

12.2.6 KRSS GmbH

12.2.7 Zygo Corporation

12.2.8 Horiba Ltd.

12.2.9 The Sempre Group

12.2.10 Fowler



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/lhro5i

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900 Related Topics: Industrial Machinery



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.