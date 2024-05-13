Business North Carolina Names SECU CEO Leigh Brady Among North Carolina’s Most Influential Leaders

RALEIGH, N.C., May 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Business North Carolina recently announced its selection of North Carolina’s most influential leaders, naming State Employees’ Credit Union (SECU) President and CEO Leigh Brady to the magazine’s 2024 Power List. Brady was featured among the state’s most prominent individuals in the finance and insurance industry.



The annual Power List celebrates top leaders who are making a significant impact in their organizations and communities across a wide spectrum of industries. Honorees are selected based on nominations, conversations with sources, and research into the change drivers of North Carolina’s business community.

“I am so appreciative of the recognition by Business North Carolina and honored to be recognized alongside so many dynamic leaders in our state,” said Brady. “It has been a privilege to work for SECU for over 36 years, and I’m grateful to have been given the opportunity to lead an organization that I believe in with all my heart – its mission and its people.”

Brady became president and CEO of the country’s second largest credit union in July 2023 after serving in a variety of leadership positions within the organization, most recently as chief operating officer. She is the first female to hold this position at SECU.

“Leigh’s selection to Business North Carolina’s 2024 Power List is well deserved, and our SECU Board of Directors applauds her for this recognition and the tireless work she is doing for SECU and our nearly 2.8 million members,” said SECU Board Chair Mona Moon. “Leigh has been an integral part of our financial cooperative for over 36 years, and we appreciate her thoughtful and strategic leadership.”

About SECU

A not-for-profit financial cooperative owned by its members, and federally insured by the National Credit Union Administration (NCUA), SECU has been providing employees of the state of North Carolina and their families with consumer financial services for over 86 years. SECU is the second largest credit union in the United States with $54 billion in assets. It serves nearly 2.8 million members through 275 branch offices, over 1,100 ATMs, Member Services Support via phone, www.ncsecu.org, and the SECU Mobile App.

