THE DAILY LEADER: THURSDAY, JUNE 13, 2019

One Minutes (5 per side) Continue Consideration of H.R. 2740 – Labor, Health and Human Services, Education, Defense, State, Foreign Operations, and Energy and Water Development Appropriations Act, 2020 (Rep. DeLauro – Appropriations) The first Rule, which was adopted on Tuesday, provides for no further general debate, makes in order the first 106 amendments, and allows for amendments to be offered en bloc. A full list of amendments can be found here. The second Rule, which was adopted on Wednesday, makes in order 115 amendments, and allows for amendments to be offered en bloc. A full list of amendments can be found here. **Members are advised that the House will continue consideration of amendments to H.R. 2740 after last votes. Members should be prepared to offer their amendment at the appropriate time today. Postponed Division A (Labor, Health and Human Services, Education) Amendment Votes (22): Jeffries Amendment Maloney, Sean (NY) Amendment Adams Amendment #50 Adams Amendment #51 Beyer Amendment #52 Beyer Amendment #53 Blunt Rochester Amendment Murphy Amendment Ocasio-Cortez Amendment #57 Ocasio-Cortez Amendment #58 McAdams Amendment Schrier Amendment Lee (NV) Amendment Craig Amendment #62 Craig Amendment #63 Craig Amendment #64 Porter Amendment #65 Porter Amendment #66 Porter Amendment #67 Mucarsel-Powell Amendment Levin (MI) Amendment Pressley Amendment #71



