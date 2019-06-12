Hoyer: This Is a Funding Package For the People

Click here to watch the full remarks.

“Mr. Speaker, the new Democratic Majority began this Congress in the middle of a damaging government shutdown. Even though we had a bipartisan agreement on spending levels, which we don't yet have, and Republicans held both chambers of Congress and the Executive, they failed a fundamental responsibility of funding all of government, and, as a result, we had a partial shutdown.”

“This week, the Democratic Majority, working with the Republican Minority in the House, and I had the privilege of serving with Ms. [Kay] Granger actively on the Committee, in moving the first four appropriations bills to the Floor for consideration, with passage expected early next week. It is my hope that by moving through this process we can help prevent a shutdown and rationally adopt the priorities of this country, both from a national security standpoint and from a national security standpoint on the domestic investments.”

“The bills that are included in this package show our commitment to a stronger military, supporting critical research to combat diseases, more educational opportunities for our people, prioritizing diplomacy and more robust energy and water infrastructure, and a more accountable government. It is a funding package for the people.”

“I am particularly proud of the Labor-HHS-Education bill. In my estimate, it’s the best I’ve had the opportunity to vote for throughout my career. It supports a more competitive work force; advances health care research and access; stands up for women's health; and invests in future generations by funding important educational initiatives, such as full-service community schools, the Special Olympics that provide so many opportunities to those with intellectual disabilities, and after-school programming. These are all critical programs for our national security that President Trump has proposed, unfortunately, eliminating.”

“Moreover, the Energy and Water bill before us supports the Chesapeake Bay oyster restoration project, which is important to our state, but also important to one of America's great estuaries.”

“We are doing all that while bringing the package of appropriations bills to the Floor under a Rule that allows for genuine bipartisan debate and amendment. As I've said before, the House intends to do its job by passing all 12 appropriations bills before the end of June, so that we have ample time to go to conference with the Senate and complete them before the end of the fiscal year. That will be a historic step if we together can accomplish it. The Democratic-led House ended the Trump shutdown earlier this year, and the Democratic-led House is going to do its part to prevent another Trump shutdown in October.”

“Let me reiterate, though, we want to do it in a bipartisan way. And I again thank the Chair and the Ranking Member for being such constructive, positive participants in this process. The best way to accomplish our objective, though, is for House and Senate Democrats and Republicans to reach agreement before the fall on lifting the sequester caps based on the principle of parity while at the same time extending or eliminating the debt limit.”