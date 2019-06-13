DARO ADDS TWO NEW BUILDINGS TO ITS MANAGEMENT OVERSIGHT

Circle Arms in Foggy Bottom and Connecticut House in Van Ness Bring Total Property Count to 12

We warmly welcome Circle Arms and Connecticut House to DARO's residential portfolio offerings. Both are charming buildings in vibrant neighborhoods and are generating positive feedback from residents.” — Carissa Barry, President of DARO Management

WASHINGTON, DC, USA, June 13, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- DARO announced today it has added two new buildings to its management oversight to bring its total property count to 12. DARO has been managing the two buildings since May 1, 2019, and residents at the new properties are responding positively to both DARO’s oversight and accessibility of the locations.Circle Arms is located at 2416 K Street NW in the Foggy Bottom neighborhood of NW Washington, DC. The community was built in 1964 and offers 48 fully furnished apartment homes which range in size from studio to one bedroom den. Circle Arms is conveniently located within walking distance of the Foggy Bottom metro, GW University and GW Hospital, and provides resident amenities such as a roof deck with views of the Potomac River and Georgetown.Connecticut House is located at 4500 Connecticut Ave. NW in the Van Ness neighborhood of NW Washington, DC. Connecticut House was built in 1958 and offers 119 extremely large apartment homes ranging from studio to three bedrooms. The community is a block from the Van Ness metro, the University of the District of Columbia (UDC) Van Ness campus, and Soapstone Valley Park.Carissa Barry, President of DARO Management, commented: “We are delighted to have added Circle Arms and Connecticut House to the Daro Management portfolio. The addition of these two communities further enhances our residential portfolio offerings. Both are charming buildings in vibrant neighborhoods.”DARO’s commitment to rehabilitating, restoring and preserving historic properties are among a core set of values, along with their dedication to offering tenants the comfort of modern amenities, class-A service, a sense of community and a focus on sustainability.Barry added: “As with all our buildings, we cherish the opportunity to offer our residents the features, elegance and legacy inherent in these vibrant communities, and we remain encouraged by the positive feedback we continue to receive from our residents.”About Daro ( www.daroapartments.com DARO was founded in 1935 by Dunbar A. Rosenthal. The 84-year-old company employs over 60 professionals across twelve revitalized historic properties and is known as a top owner-managed firm in the Metropolitan DC area. In 2013, after an infusion of capital into the portfolio, DARO began operating under new management with a renewed focus on strengthening customer service and community. DARO is proud to offer its tenants the charm and grandeur of DC’s historic properties alongside the comfort of modern amenities and class-A service. Daro’s management also takes pride in its sustainability program, aimed at preserving and rehabilitating historic properties and operating with the highest possible efficiency and smallest possible environmental footprint.Please visit DARO’s two latest properties under management here:Circle Arms – https://www.daroapartments.com/properties/circle-arms/ Connecticut House – https://www.daroapartments.com/properties/connecticut-house/



