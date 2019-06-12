Aerial Equipment an Indicator for Rental Growth Trajectory

Verify Markets Market Research and Consulting Anthony Miller, Managing Partner of Verify Markets Aerial Equipment Rental Market

Aerial equipment serves an indicator of good and bad times to come, especially in construction, civil, and industrial applications.

The aerial equipment rental marketplace is a highly fragmented without a single stakeholder controlling more than 15 percent market share.” — Managing Partner Anthony Miller

SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, June 12, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- A new analysis by Verify Markets shows the North American Aerial Equipment Rental Market was valued at $15.7 billion in 2018 and is expected to reach revenues of over $20.0 billion by 2025. Aerial equipment is an established part of the North American rental landscape. Aerial equipment is generally a large portion of the fleet for equipment rental companies, and serves an indicator of good and bad times to come, especially in construction, civil, and industrial applications. The aerial equipment rental marketplace is a highly fragmented without a single stakeholder controlling more than 15 percent market share.The aerial equipment market is projected to experience a steady growth rate during the next seven years. Growth is expected to be driven by demand from construction, as well as industrial/retail end-user markets, a shift towards rental, and a response to labor and skills shortages.In recent years, major acquisitions have impacted the aerial equipment markets in the U.S. and Canada considerably. Acquisition activity has been relatively high among firms of all sizes, but this is especially true for larger firms. The larger firms have more access to financing and can more easily absorb the footprint, IT systems, and other aspects of the acquired infrastructure.The North American Total Equipment Rental Market is a highly fragmented and competitive space with a handful of larger public rental firms and many smaller independent players. Demand for rental equipment and, specifically, aerial equipment is strongly correlated with economic cyclicality and commercial construction trends.This study aims to provide a detailed analysis of the North American Aerial Rental Market with competitive analysis for the United States and Canada. Market forecasts are provided for each country from 2018-2025. Total equipment rental revenues and aerial equipment rental revenues are estimated for 2018, as well as major trends, fleet breakout by piece count, fleet breakout by value, technology and regulation impacts, market challenges, and competitive profiles for United Rentals, Sunbelt Rentals, Herc Rentals, and Ahern Rentals. A copy of the North American Aerial Equipment Rental Market research report can be obtained at www.verifymarkets.com . Follow us for more updates on Twitter @verify_markets and LinkedIn . This report is part of Verify Markets’ Energy & Power Equipment market research and consulting practice. Other power rental market reports available include:• 2019 North American Temporary Heating Market• 2017 North American Temporary Cooling Market• 2018 North American UPS Rental Market• 2017 Global Power Rental Market• 2017 Latin American Power Rental Market• 2017 North American Steam Boiler Rental MarketVerify Markets' research methodology consists of extensive primary interviews with key participants in the market along with secondary sources to validate our information. For more information on this report and other research (including custom reports and consulting), contact info@verifymarkets.com or call 210.595.6987.



