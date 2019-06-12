Consider It Done! Concierge Company has Relaunched in the Raleigh Durham, NC Triangle Area
Consider It Done! Concierge service has relaunched in the Raleigh-Durham NC area, servicing all of The Triangle, with a focus on Wake Forest
Sherri Durbin, owner and founder states, "Consider It Done! helps overextended, too busy Triangle area entrepreneurs, executives & families avoid daily overwhelm by professionally organizing their time, their lives, their calendars, their homes & their possessions so they can focus on family, career or growing their small business. Our clients understand the importance of achieving work/life balance & delegating their dreaded to do list to our trusted concierge team because they value freeing up their precious time."
Consider It Done! offers personal assistance services such as errand running, household management, relocation assistance, calendar management, senior companionship, professional organizing, shopping, house sitting, event assistance, relocation assistance, pet care & more. They offer easy service plans to fit all budgets and needs, ranging from 5-20 hours per month. See https://consideritdoneasap.com/service-plans/ They are bonded & insured and they belong to the Wake Forest, NC Chamber of Commerce, as well as Shop Local Raleigh. They list 50 cool ways for busy clients to use their service here: https://consideritdoneasap.com/50-ways-you-can-use-consider-it-done-right-now/
You can find them @ http://www.ConsiderItDoneASAP.com or call Sherri Durbin, the owner & founder at 562-883-2600 to arrange a free 30 minute in home consultation with absolutely no obligation.
Their motto is "Your busy-ness is our business!”
