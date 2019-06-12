New Entertainment Studio Launches Sci-fi & Fantasy Graphic Novel Series Line

Creative Dimension Studio, a entertainment and production company debuts three original graphic novel series created by David M. Wallace

WEST BABYLON, NY, US, June 12, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The three original graphic novel series created by award-winning, writer, director and producer David M. Wallace are available for FREE on Amazon.com. Full of unique and diverse characters that represent global audiences, these novels include:

URBAN KINGDOMS (Download Now)

In a post-apocalyptic world, a female soldier in New York seeks a more peaceful life, but is brought back to a life of violence and a new destiny after the death of her father. Discover the world of Urban Kingdoms today.

DEFIANT (Download Now)

A former slave turned superhero passes on his mantle of city protector to a young street vigilante. Set in an alternate world in the year 2029, Defiant takes place in the city of New Amsterdam. Discover a new generation of superheroes like never before in this bold new vision.

FEARSOME WARRIOR (Download Now)

In the near future, after society has survived the zombie apocalypse, a young female warrior must now try to live a normal life and finish high school. Discover a new anime-inspired, post-apocalyptic world of unique and diverse characters. Discover the world of Urban Kingdoms today.

The new entertainment company will develop original content including graphic novels, short films, television series, and digital series based on characters created by David M. Wallace.

"We're excited to share these diverse characters and unique stories that everyone can enjoy," states David M. Wallace. "Our vision is to expand this new franchise and universe from page to screen in the future."

About Creative Dimension Studio

Creative Dimension Studio (CDS) is a multimedia entertainment & animation studio that tells unique stories with diverse characters across all media. Creative Dimension Studio develops graphic novels, short films, television series, and digital series featuring the studio's intellectual property (characters).

Visit http://www.creativedimensionstudio.com for more info.

About David M. Wallace

David M. Wallace is a director, writer and producer. His short films have won various awards showcasing Mr. Wallace's innovative storytelling and ability to develop unique characters across film, television and digital platforms.

Visit http://www.davidwallacemedia.com/ for more info.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.